 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dungeon Shooter : Dark Temple update for 12 March 2023

V1.1.2 Optimized control

Share · View all patches · Build 10750668 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Optimized control, right click to switch shooting mode.
  2. Fixed some bugs.
  3. Some pets and guns have been added to the goods of traders.
  4. Updated shortcut keys.
  5. Optimized game data.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2248811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link