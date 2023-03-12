- Optimized control, right click to switch shooting mode.
- Fixed some bugs.
- Some pets and guns have been added to the goods of traders.
- Updated shortcut keys.
- Optimized game data.
Dungeon Shooter : Dark Temple update for 12 March 2023
V1.1.2 Optimized control
