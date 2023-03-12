 Skip to content

HIGhSCORE update for 12 March 2023

Minor Update #1

Share · View all patches · Build 10750652 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Added Cloud Save to store your progress across multiple devices
  • Added a reminder for unspent skill points

Hats

  • Mummy
  • Monastic
  • Face Warmer

Achievements

  • "What a Bummer" - "Die After Selecting 3 Runes for a Run, Not Collecting Any"

Improvements

  • Improved the Pop Up when collecting runes to make it more informative and engaging
  • Improved Rune Selection to make it easier to choose and apply runes
  • Improved Medal Overview to give you a better understanding of your achievements and progress
  • Changed Mouse Scroll Sensitivity in Hall of Fame to provide a smoother experience

