Minor Update #1

New Features
- Added Cloud Save to store your progress across multiple devices
- Added a reminder for unspent skill points
Hats
- Mummy
- Monastic
- Face Warmer
Achievements
- "What a Bummer" - "Die After Selecting 3 Runes for a Run, Not Collecting Any"
Improvements
- Improved the Pop Up when collecting runes to make it more informative and engaging
- Improved Rune Selection to make it easier to choose and apply runes
- Improved Medal Overview to give you a better understanding of your achievements and progress
- Changed Mouse Scroll Sensitivity in Hall of Fame to provide a smoother experience
