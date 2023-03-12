 Skip to content

三国英雄坛 update for 12 March 2023

03/12/2023 update log

Build 10750645 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Add some achievements and characters
  2. Add appreciation opening rewards
  3. Stranger adds the function of dropping troops
  4. Now can also buy hints when traveling through thousands of mountains
  5. The opening rewards can be viewed in Achievements and Appreciation
  6. Added lock for items
  7. Hero mode will drop equipment if you don’t accept it
  8. Fix some bugs

Changed files in this update

Depot 2001051
