- Add some achievements and characters
- Add appreciation opening rewards
- Stranger adds the function of dropping troops
- Now can also buy hints when traveling through thousands of mountains
- The opening rewards can be viewed in Achievements and Appreciation
- Added lock for items
- Hero mode will drop equipment if you don’t accept it
- Fix some bugs
三国英雄坛 update for 12 March 2023
03/12/2023 update log
Patchnotes via Steam Community
