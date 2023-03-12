 Skip to content

StudyX - Save Game Codes & Study Any Subject update for 12 March 2023

Workshop Content Easier to Search

We have made it easy to search for study content. A single click for open or subscribe. Fixed right to left for languages. Fixed the skip button to be marked as wrong. We are still working on some of the interface languages.

