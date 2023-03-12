Update Notes - 1.00.05 - March 13th 2023

Changes:
- Added 5 extra seconds to the target training minigame.
- Removed the sphere blocking a path south of Faeona.
- Added an item to the black market that reveals possible accessory combos.
- Buffed Lesser Animal Magnetism Gem from 1g to 2g.
- Buffed Animal Magnetism Gem from 2g to 5g.
- Added some extra text when you pick up the Mood Board to emphasise that it's an Accessory for the Artist.
- Added a new extension to the upgrade store in the late game.
- Added a quick equip button (on existing saves reset your controls or manually bind to use it)
- Added text to Store Marketing Beat description indicating that it's effect can be stacked.
- Added a new area on the Port map (for an upcoming new late game system).
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed some bugs with the manashine sell interface.
- Fixed controls config so it will now display the name of custom keybinds.
- Fixed a bug where the bridge builder could disappear.
_
-Business-
_
Please consider leaving a Steam Review!
And tell your friends about the game!
Changed files in this update