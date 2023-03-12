 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Final Profit: A Shop RPG update for 12 March 2023

Update Notes - 1.00.05 - March 13th 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10750580 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Added 5 extra seconds to the target training minigame.
  • Removed the sphere blocking a path south of Faeona.
  • Added an item to the black market that reveals possible accessory combos.
  • Buffed Lesser Animal Magnetism Gem from 1g to 2g.
  • Buffed Animal Magnetism Gem from 2g to 5g.
  • Added some extra text when you pick up the Mood Board to emphasise that it's an Accessory for the Artist.
  • Added a new extension to the upgrade store in the late game.
  • Added a quick equip button (on existing saves reset your controls or manually bind to use it)
  • Added text to Store Marketing Beat description indicating that it's effect can be stacked.
  • Added a new area on the Port map (for an upcoming new late game system).

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed some bugs with the manashine sell interface.
  • Fixed controls config so it will now display the name of custom keybinds.
  • Fixed a bug where the bridge builder could disappear.

_

-Business-

_
Please consider leaving a Steam Review!
And tell your friends about the game!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1705141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link