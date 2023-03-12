- Fix the problem that the maximum cargo capacity in the novice tutorial is invalid
- Fixed the BUG of random events where there are about children but there are no children in some cases
- Fixed the bug that the new game could not be started after reading any archive
中华一商 update for 12 March 2023
V1.1.3-patch4 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
