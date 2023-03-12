 Skip to content

中华一商 update for 12 March 2023

V1.1.3-patch4 update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fix the problem that the maximum cargo capacity in the novice tutorial is invalid
  2. Fixed the BUG of random events where there are about children but there are no children in some cases
  3. Fixed the bug that the new game could not be started after reading any archive

