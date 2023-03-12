0.21.0 - MegaBox - Major Update!

We are proud to announce the long-awaited release of MEGABOX!
This patch has been many months in the making and combines multiple systems and 7 updates into one.
It adds:
- Ages - seasons that last for many years and bring disasters or prosperity to the world. From nightfall to madness, there’s many surprises included
- Alliances - they improves diplomacy by making civilizations unit together against common foes
- New Wars - wars now are more detailed. And you will be able to track how long it has been going on, including the death toll, etc
- Clans - kingdoms can and will be ruled by bloodlines and families.
- Plans and Plots - addition to diplomacy, for making it more transparent who’s plotting what
- Music - we added new sound engine. Together with music based on what you’re watching right now and many new sounds!
Overall we have over 550 changes ( and many that we have forgotten )
Enjoy 0.21.0!
PATCHLOG IS BELOW:
#ADDED:
- new ages system
- new bloodline Clans system. Kings and leaders can start new bloodlines, called Clans. It will be used in diplomacy and loyalty systems.
-
- They also have multiple levels that give small bonuses to clan members. Also, every clan would have their own motto
- new age/eras system! They have different effects. Some of them give bonuses to loyalty, opinions and other stats. Others hurt them.
- age of dark. The long night could last 200-300 years
- age of hope. The default era
- age of sun.
- age of tears.
- age of moon.
- age of chaos.
- age of wonders. Era of magic, what could happen?
- age of ice. The long winter where everything freezes
- age of ash. The era where life is fading slowly
- age of despair. Cold, dark and full of danger
- different ages give bonuses to specific biome growths
- new music/sounds engine with new procedural music system. Music depends on what is currently on screen. It's not yet finished, and some sounds are still missing
- tons of new sounds for animals
- sounds for powers
- sounds for drops
- sounds for fights
- sounds in general. Idk, it's a lot
- at night cursor will exude lights
- new mechanic - plots. Now before starting wars or rebellions - clan members need to start plots for this action...(finish)
- new power: spawn ash cloud
- new power: spawn magic cloud
- new power: spawn rage cloud
- new power: show clan zones
- new power: show clan list
- new power: show alliance list
- new power: show alliance zones
- new power: show war zones
- new power: show plots
- new power: show plots icons
- new power: whisper of war
- alliances
- alliance levels. The longer alliance exists, the more bonuses it gives to members
- alliances level 1. Max warriors +5
- alliances level 2. Tower limit + 1
- alliances level 3. Armor bonus to members 10%
- alliances level 4. Damage bonus to members 10%
- alliances level 5. Max unit level + 1
- new war mechanic. More detailed wars
- now you can see sides of a war, how long war has lasted, how many people died in a war
- lightning now have light effect at night
- heatray now have light effect at night
- hold Shift to spawn multiple units
- new window for culture logo and color customization
- more colors for cultures
- new biome seeds - permafrost. It acts like snow tiles from before, but grows. It's magic biome can't be unfrozen
- new trait - light lamp
- new trait - lustful
- new trait - miracle born. Given to units that spawned by player. Increased fertility rate, and max age
- new trait - thorns
- new trait - voices in my head
- light lamp to crystal golem
- light lamp to crystal fairy
- light lamp to crystal transport boats
- light lamp to crystal trade boats
- permafrost seeds
- pause/speed change now in every tab
- speed x4
- speed x0.5 - slow mo
- new status effect rage. It makes unit stronger, but in age of chaos adds a chance for units to unleash their inner demons
- special disaster for age of despair - snow clouds will turn babies into cold ones
- you save the current power to a hotkey by selecting the power and then pressing (ctrl+1), (ctrl+2), ... (ctrl+0)
- you can select a saved power by pressing (1), (2), ... (0)
- you can clear a saved power by unselecting a power and then pressing (ctrl+1), (ctrl+2), ... (ctrl+0)
- hotkey powers will be saved through restarts - so if you restart the game the hotkeys will still be set
- hold Control and use scroll wheel to change game speed
- hold Alt and use scroll wheel to change current brush and brush size
- time icon now has current speed in the corner
- button to hide bottom bar UI
- view of current status that unit has - in unit inspect window
- lightning cloud. It's a bit darker than rain cloud, and have lower chance to be spawned
- lightning clouds will spawn in age of tears
- snow clouds will spawn in age of nightmares and age of cold
- ash clouds will spawn in the age of ash.
- blood clouds will spawn in age of chaos
- rain clouds will spawn in age of moon in lower amount
- magic rain clouds will spawn in an age of wonder. They have a chance to give caffeinated, powerup or shield to units
- new status effect: ash fever. Can be given if unit got inside of a ash clouds
- new status effect: cough. Can be given if unit got inside of a ash clouds
- new status effect: enchanted. Increases some stats for some time
- new trait: moonchild
- new trait: nightchild
- new trait: long-liver. Increases max age by 30
- using rain on biome tiles - would biome spread to nearby soil
- special months
- new trait: mega heartbeat
- new trait: bubble defense
- animated year bar for the bottom UI
- animated age bar for the bottom UI
- vegetation(trees, plants) counter to bottom toolbar
- in list of cities you will be able to see leader avatar
- in list of kingdoms you will be able to see king avatar
- in list of clans you will be able to see king avatar
- in the unit window - the frame of a unit avatar now would show gold - if the unit is king. Silver if unit if city leader
- tooltip for unit now shows health bar
- tooltip for unit stats now have dark background
- tooltip for unit now shows traits
- new item: shotgun. Assimilators spawn with it now
- new food source worms. Cities would get it from soil, if there's no biomes. Something to bite at least
- new food snow cucumbers. Gathered from permafrost. Can freeze units, or give freeze proof after consumption
- new food pine cones. Gathered from pine trees in permafrost. Can freeze units, or give freeze proof, tough, strong, regeneration after consumption
- in the favorited window - the frame of a unit avatar now would show gold - if the unit is king. Silver if unit if city leader
- in list of cities you can hover over leader/kingdom flag to see more info via tooltip
- in list of favorite units you can hover over unit avatar to see more info via tooltip
- in list of kingdoms you can hover over leader/kingdom flag to see more info via tooltip
- new status: invincible
- new plots/plans mechanic. Clan members could have plans to start wars, poison their kings, create alliances, etc. But their plans and plots could also be broken when they die
- kingdom names on map now show banner
- culture names on map now show their banners
- clan names on map will show their banners
- alliances names on map will show their banners
- in kingdom list window can sort by age
- in kingdom list window can sort by warriors
- in kingdom list window can sort by population
- in kingdom list window can sort by cities
- in kingdom list window can sort by kingdom
- in favorite list window can sort by age
- in favorite list window can sort by kills
- in favorite list window can sort by level
- in favorite list window can sort by kingdom
- in culture list window can sort by age
- in culture list window can sort by followers
- in culture list window can sort by level
- in culture list window can sort by villages
- in villages list window can sort by age
- in villages list window can sort by population
- in villages list window can sort by area
- in villages list window can sort by army
- in villages list window can sort by kingdom
- added tooltip for enabled kingdom zone layer
- added tooltip for enabled city zone layer
- added tooltip for enabled village zone layer
- added tooltip for enabled alliance zone layer
- added tooltip for enabled culture zone layer
- added tooltip for inspecting units when you zoomed in
- added new power toggle - Enable/Disable cursor tooltip for zones when zoomed out in mini map mode
- added new power toggle - Enable/Disable cursor tooltip for units when zoomed in
- clicking on the statistics element will open the world statistics window
- clicking on the time element will open the eras window
- tab button tooltips now show hotkeys
- pause button tooltip now shows hotkey
- hourglass button now shows hotkey
- brush buttons now shows hotkey
- some cancel buttons now show hotkey
- units tooltip shows hotkey for multi spawn
- hotkey to select culture zones on (Z)
- hotkey to select alliance zones on (X)
- hotkey to select kingdom zones on (C)
- hotkey to select village zones on (V)
- hotkey to select clan zones on (B)
- hotkey to quickly start following unit near cursor (F)
- hotkey to quickly start following unit from inspect window (F)
- hotkey to switch between demolish and life eraser (Delete / Backspace)
- can hide UI with ( H ) hotkey now
- a new window where you can edit the advanced parameters of random world generation templates
- a new settings window with more options
- a new setting to enable/disable wind on trees and wobbly buildings
- a new setting to enable/disable night lights
- a new setting to enable/disable age particles
- a new setting to enable/disable normal clouds
- a new setting to control volume of sounds and music
- a new setting to change size of windows
- a new setting to enable/disable map transition effects
- a new setting to change size of tooltips
- a new setting to change size of map names
- templates - random shapes - change the amount of random land added on top of the initial generation
- templates - cubicle sizes - change the size of the room in the cubicle (only) template
- templates - noise level - change the scale of the main initial world generation. The bigger the value, the smaller the land masses
- templates - noise - details - a second pass of generation that refines the edges of tiles
- templates - noise - bonus - a third pass of generation that refines the edges of tiles
- templates - random biomes - whether or not the newly generated world will have biomes
- templates - mountain edges - add mountains to the edges of the world
- templates - add vegetation - spawn trees and plants
- templates - add resources - spawn stones, metals, etc
- templates - add center lake - draw a lake in the center of world
- templates - add center landmass - draw a land in the center of world
- templates - add round edges for the whole world. Would smooth edges of your world to make it in circle shape
- templates - add square edges for the whole world. Would smooth edges of your world to make it in square shape
- templates - add ring effect - would add a smooth transition near high/low tiles and coastlines
- hold shift in world templates to increase/decrease step by 5
- pressing stats in power bar - would open world info window
- pressing time element in power bar - would open world ages window
- when unit gets new status effect - he would highlight white
- a few more darker color sets for kingdoms(alliances and clans as well)
- fire sprites for tiles that are on fire when zoomed in
- new loyalty bonus, given if city was just got conquered
- new loyalty bonus. Given to all cities if kingdom had just conquered a new city
- new loyalty check, based if leader/king in the same clan
- new loyalty bonus, based if city is part supreme kingdom in the world
- new loyalty bonus, based if city is part of second best kingdom in the world
- new loyalty bonus, based on how long king has ruled the kingdom
- new sound engine. It's still in the transitional phase and some sounds/music are still missing. Would be in the future update!
- new disaster - ice ones from dreams
- new disaster - sudden tired snowman
- new disaster - garden surprise
- new disaster - dragon from far lands
- new disaster - ash bandits
- new disaster - alien invasion
- new disaster - biomass monstrosity
- new disaster - moon horrors
- new disaster - heatwave. Happens in age of sun
- smooth animation, when unit changes in size(by powerup for example)
- unique burned/broken graphics(100+) for all tree variations!
- you can close the tutorial bear now by pressing (ESC)
- new trait - whirlwind
- new secret achievement
- New language: Belarusian
- New welcome screen
- 5 types of fire elementals. They do burn
- number near save slot
- new achievement
##Changes:
- new lightning look
- new boulder look
- fire logic and render on mini map. Now it has smooth fade out pixel animation
- burning status changed from 60 sec to 30 sec
- balanced some weapons/unit damage, and added damage spread range
- when zooming in from a mini map and you have borders enabled. The layer will switch to show only border colors. Not inside of .
- volcano now is animated
- golden brain now is animated
- corrupted brain now is animated
- acid geyser now is animated
- water geyser now is animated
- volcano now has nice spawn animation
- acid geyser now has nice spawn animation
- water geyser now has nice spawn animation
- golden brain now has nice spawn animation
- corrupted brain now has nice spawn animation
- new mine graphics with idle animation
- orcs won't attack golden brains anymore
- golden brain now has new icon
- corrupted brain now has new icon
- some previous effects now lit at night
- when you turn off acid geyser - now it has special animation
- when you turn off water geyser - now it has special animation
- when city is captured, captured zones effect would be shown as spreading, instead of random
- when a city is captured in a war that has multiple allies on the same side. City would be given to a main side of a war, if they are sharing borders
- spite power now works differently. When you use it on a specific kingdom, that kingdom will start a hateful total war against every other kingdom, which won't stop until only this kingdom is left in the world or you would stop it by using friendship on the kingdom
- new look for demons
- new look for cold ones
- new look for bandits
- new look for some mini map icons
- new look for ufo's beam
- dragons can be now affected by some status effects
- boats can be now affected by some status effects
- ufos can be now affected by some status effects
- friendship power. One drop of friendship now removes kingdom from random war
- when king dies, the heir to the kingdom will be an oldest member of his clan of his kingdom
- when leader dies, the heir to the city will be an oldest member of his clan of his kingdom
- some traits/statuses increase max age of units(note: when unit reaches max age doesn't mean he dies right away. But he have a chance to die from old age. Chance increases the older he gets)
- city window now shows loyalty
- culture list element now showing age
- culture window now has age icon
- culture window now showing foundation date
- kingdom window now showing foundation date
- kingdom window now has age icon
- kingdom zones moved to text box
- city window now has age icon
- city window now showing foundation date
- city zones moved to text box
- city names capital icon layout changed
- all tooltips with stats have background
- kingdom tooltip would show motto
- in kingdom menu you can see king avatar, and if you hover over it - see king's stats
- in kingdom menu you can see culture banner, and if you hover over culture stats
- in kingdom menu you can hover over capital button, and see it's stats
- in kingdom menu now a kingdom list button moved to the right side
- in city menu locate button moved to the right side
- in city menu added city list button to the right side
- in city menu you can now see kingdom banner, and if you hover over it - see kingdom stats
- in city menu you can now see city leader avatar, and if you hover over it, see his stats
- in city menu you can now see city culture, and if you hover over it - see it's stats
- in inspect menu you can now see city kingdom banner, and if you hover over it - see kingdom stats
- in inspect menu you can now see city clan's banner, and if you hover over it - see clan stats
- in inspect menu you can now see city culture, and if you hover over it - see it's stats
- in inspect menu you can hover over home city button, and see it's stats
- in inspect menu favorites button moved to the right side
- in inspect menu follow button moved to the right side
- in culture menu added "all cultures" button to the right side
- in village window now shows buildings representing village tech level and race
- windows have window titles in the left corner now
- improvements to kingdom tooltip layout
- improvements to unit tooltip layout
- health in unit tooltip now shows color level
- improvements to layout of ui elements in list windows
- cursor highlight when drawing a bit stronger
- when map names and cultures layer are on - it would show culture icon next to names
- meteorite will now fall from different directions when used
- chance to die from old age after reaching max age changed from 15% to 13.13%
- changed how loyalty is calculated
- changed how opinion is calculated
- trait super health max age + 100
- trait energized max age + 7
- trait plague max age -30
- trait blessed max age +10
- trait cursed max age -10
- trait skin burns max age -5
- trait tough max age +4
- trait strong max age +3
- trait weak max age -6
- trait regeneration max age 12
- trait lucky max age +7
- trait unlucky max age -13
- trait immune max age +10
- trait agile max age +3
- status cough max age -15
- status ash fever max age -45
- poisoned damage changed from 1hp to 1% of current health or 1hp ( whichever is higher )
- increased chance of some traits to be inherited
- tile creep decay is faster by 10x+
- somme traits now have fertility rate
- somme status effect now have fertility rate
- age now affects the unit's fertility rate(unless the unit is immortal). The closer units to their max expectation age, the less chances for them to have kids
- added chances to some unique/fun non-birth traits to be inherited, that can be added via trait editor/rain
- traits in trait editor now separated by categories
- how babies in civs are born. Added timeout for same unit being a parent
- one game month now takes 7 seconds, instead of 3 on 1x time
- when units are babies they would grow at a faster rate now. Every year they could increase their biological age by a few years
- unit window trait bar - made bigger
- wheat won't grow at cold and dark ages
- favorite food line won't show anymore in unit's window, since it duplication of same info in the hunger bar
- speed icons have different colors now
- normal clouds won't spawn in age of sun
- rain clouds will spawn in age of tears
- rain, lava, lightning, acid clouds can only be huge now
- rain, lava, lightning, acid clouds are now slower than normal ones
- snow drops from snow cloud can freeze units
- orcs now have nightchild trait by default
- elves now have moonchild trait by default
- fairies now have moonchild trait by default
- fires in era of tears will be extinguished fast by itself around the map
- frozen status effect 7 -> 15 sec
- range weapons at night will have 50% less range attack radius
- short sighted trait "range weapons" attack range 0 -> 3
- eagle eyed trait "range weapons" attack range 0 -> -3
- super pumpkins now have trait thorns
- changed ranges of range items
- sight of units is now 2 chunks, instead of 1
- favorite unit list will show age of units
- in favorite unit you can click on whole element to open inspector
- if king is chosen from non capital city, he will move to the capital
- enchanted biomes won't give a blessed trait anymore. Instead it has a chance to give enchanted status effects. A bit stronger, but not forever
- rain/lightning cloud is not a disaster anymore
- tornado disaster now can only happen in age of tears, ash, chaos, wonders, moon
- meteorite disaster won't happen now in age of hope and sun
- earthquake disaster won't happen now in age of hope and sun
- hellspawn disaster only can happen in age of chaos
- mad thoughts disaster won't happen in age of hope and wonders
- greg only in despair
- disasters chances changed and now fully depends on a world age
- tornado would spawn only in ages of tears and ash
- dragons have reduced knockback when hit
- meteorite won't spawn in age of hope anymore
- earthquakes won't spawn in age of hope anymore
- hellspawn only can spawn in age of chaos
- wild mage won't spawn in age of hope anymore
- mad thoughts won't happen in age of hope and wonders anymore
- greg can only spawn at age of nightmares
- some kingdom colors adjustments
- some culture colors adjustments
- some save format change. Kingdoms/Cultures could mess it's age counter
- tweaks for opinion mod, based on kingdom age
- wolves now friends with orcs
- hyenas now friends with orcs
- UFO armor 0 -> 30
- UFO health 500 -> 1500
- gray goo damage to units 50 -> 200
- some tweaks to grass growth logic
- item speed modificators lowered
- assimilators now have bubble defense trait
- some improvements to dragon AI logic
- worms now can dive under tiles, not damaging them
- Moved printers to new AI system
- Moved dragons to new AI system
- Moved ants to new AI system
- Moved worms to new AI system
- Moved UFOs to new AI system
- assimilators now have bubble defense trait
- boats would now sink after a while if their kingdom is no more - and they don't have a dock to return to
- healing era interval 1 -> 2
- regeneration 1 -> 3
- kingdom list window now shows kingdom ages
- kingdom list window now shows max cities
- ice would break right away when unit is stepping on it
- ships won't die in ice anymore, but would break it when move thought it
- bowling balls now has shadows
- map icon for leader crown is changed
- boulders now sink in lava
- tornadoes throw less water particles now, but still a lot
- dragons can be favorited now. Star still won't render, but you will see dragon in favorites UI
- ufos can be favorited now. Star still won't render, but you will see UFO in favorites UI
- order of templates in new world window is changed
- loyalty bonus for new city is increased
- loyalty bonus for new kingdom is increased
- loyalty bonus for city being nearby capital changed from 15 to 20
- loyalty difference for cultures changed from 10 to 15
- units that taken by magnet not fully "frozen" anymore
- drops spawned from volcano and geysers a bit lower
- improved lava spreading logic, to make it more even
- lava would stay longer before turning into rock
- lava smoke effect is back
- cities won't try to build new buildings when fight is going on in that city borders
- many statuses will reset the timer when reapplied - e.g. if you caffeinate a caffeinated unit, the status will stay longer
- when earthquake happens, it will remove burned tiles
- EXPERIMENT(!) villages won't lose zones when some buildings are destroyed. Can be changed in debug options for now
- changed building animation logic, now little scale animations are synced with flow of time speed
- unit selection effect is improved
- antimatter bomb effect is improved
- pressing on the power bar's yellow left/right buttons will scroll the power bar to the left/right
- crab bombs don't harm crabs any more
- steam rich presence now localized
- peaceful trait will be removed, when unit turns into zombie, mush, etc
- increased amount of lines logged in the console
- save tooltip will show world's last save date in local culture format
- zooming in/out buildings/trees animation updated
- adjusted amount of farmers and soldiers in cities
- if city doesn't have enough food, it won't have many soldiers
- can remove good with sponge now
- snowman will die in age of sun
- orcs won't attack golden brains anymore
- village window now shows amount of babies
- village window now shows amount of adults
- village window now shows amount of farmers
- improved logic of how village assign jobs to citizens
- decreased max age for orcs a bit
- animation for button for changing map sizes on right click
- when there is a rebellion, alliance members will now only join the war against the rebels if they have a good opinion of the member. Previously, they would always join regardless of opinion.
#FIXED:
- zombie trait could be given by parents to their baby together with immunity for it
- heat value on tile wasn't limited, resulting in a lot of lava sometimes
- units had walking animation while frozen
- boats could get infected or poisoned
- pause button between tabs showing wrong icon sometimes
- units experience getting duplicated sometimes when firing multiple projectiles
- sometimes village storage become empty after reload
- crash when trying to save modded map with 100k units
- some fixes to debug console
- world history logs had wrong red color sometimes
- capture effect on mini map was rendered on top of other effects
- zooming out sometimes had weird animation
- units with powerup had weird slash animation
- ufo not getting experience
- units have negative health sometime
- units couldn't get crippled/eyepatch sometime
- baby could get zombie infection trait from parent 1 and immunity from parent 2 at the same time
- crash, when you try to inspect unit, but after inspecting him unit gets killed by an arrow a moment later
- sometimes fire was burned on water for a few moments
- water drop position offset that spawned from water geyser
- donut world gen template doesn't look like donut
- king/leader/boats icons on mini map a bit jumpy
- sometimes boats didn't count as dead within a kingdom. And the dead kingdom could stay alive forever until the world was loaded again
- farmers and warriors sometimes keep walking around aimlessly, if their city is destroyed. Not joining some other kingdom's city or trying to create new one
- cats attacking plague doctors
- snakes attack cats, but cats doesn't fight back
- crocodile avatar in unit window is out of bounds
- dragon avatar in unit window is out of bounds
- ufo avatar in unit window is out of bounds
- civs can build on snowy mountains
- when you switch speed via game ui, sonic speed button was still shown as active
- clouds doesn't spawn drops if zoomed in
- soft crash sometimes when rain used on wheat from minimap view
- sometimes kingdom considered dead, and turns into "ghost" kingdom
- green babies
- soft crash if you generate a map, while holding mouse click
- game crash when android system don't have enough space for save
- printer unit is not visible
- baby king/leaders can be given weapons and armor
- flying heads cases
- zombie dragon shadow was weirdly green
- save descriptions didn't allow you to put empty text
- gray goo sometimes stuck, if you use freeze ray on it
- after changing name/description of saved world - it won't show in window until next opening
- snowmen bug that made them actually super powerful
- too long kingdom, city and unit names will be shortened in tooltips
- highlighted zones had a small offset that was annoying when you look at it if you manage to notice it
- kings, leaders, boats, army icons would render big on mini map, when they don't have home city
- volcanoes and geysers were being destroyed by lightning if they were placed on an ocean tile
- penguin swim speed
- drop physics ( e.g. spawned lava by volcanoes ) should be now the same - no matter the game speed
- tornado shadows did not change with the tornado size
- units will be now smarter about which beach to swim to
- killing a dragon while the game was paused, made them hang in the air until the game resumed
- dragons sometimes had a weird distorted animation when flipping before an attack
- lava colors were not correct based on their heat level
- necromancer didn't cast curses correctly
- zoom was wonky when you scroll to change zoom, but then moved cursor over UI
- units that are ok with lava will swim to lava
- some trees stay on tiles without biomes, water
- sometimes abandoned buildings roofs had color of living buildings
- crab bombs did not shake the world
- fairies would fly through lava - killing themselves
- flying insects would fly through lava - killing themselves
- fairy that spawns in enchanted biome on high tile had energized trait(only the ones, that player spawns supposed to have that)
- sometimes console logs would stack and appear unreadable
- some soft crash related to status effect
- added support for saving huge worlds without running out of memory
- mini map was sometimes got dirty
- optimizations: for enemy check logic
##Modding:
- A lot of changes to modding. There's not enough space to post all full patch log. Please check on main website/discord.
Changed files in this update