0.21.0 - MegaBox - Major Update!

Build 10750569 · Last edited 12 March 2023 – 14:06:09 UTC

We are proud to announce the long-awaited release of MEGABOX!

This patch has been many months in the making and combines multiple systems and 7 updates into one.

It adds:

Ages - seasons that last for many years and bring disasters or prosperity to the world. From nightfall to madness, there’s many surprises included

Alliances - they improves diplomacy by making civilizations unit together against common foes

New Wars - wars now are more detailed. And you will be able to track how long it has been going on, including the death toll, etc

Clans - kingdoms can and will be ruled by bloodlines and families.

Plans and Plots - addition to diplomacy, for making it more transparent who’s plotting what

Music - we added new sound engine. Together with music based on what you’re watching right now and many new sounds!

Overall we have over 550 changes ( and many that we have forgotten )

Enjoy 0.21.0!

PATCHLOG IS BELOW:

#ADDED:

new ages system

new bloodline Clans system. Kings and leaders can start new bloodlines, called Clans. It will be used in diplomacy and loyalty systems.

They also have multiple levels that give small bonuses to clan members. Also, every clan would have their own motto

new age/eras system! They have different effects. Some of them give bonuses to loyalty, opinions and other stats. Others hurt them.

age of dark. The long night could last 200-300 years

age of hope. The default era

age of sun.

age of tears.

age of moon.

age of chaos.

age of wonders. Era of magic, what could happen?

age of ice. The long winter where everything freezes

age of ash. The era where life is fading slowly

age of despair. Cold, dark and full of danger

different ages give bonuses to specific biome growths

new music/sounds engine with new procedural music system. Music depends on what is currently on screen. It's not yet finished, and some sounds are still missing

tons of new sounds for animals

sounds for powers

sounds for drops

sounds for fights

sounds in general. Idk, it's a lot

at night cursor will exude lights

new mechanic - plots. Now before starting wars or rebellions - clan members need to start plots for this action...(finish)

new power: spawn ash cloud

new power: spawn magic cloud

new power: spawn rage cloud

new power: show clan zones

new power: show clan list

new power: show alliance list

new power: show alliance zones

new power: show war zones

new power: show plots

new power: show plots icons

new power: whisper of war

alliances

alliance levels. The longer alliance exists, the more bonuses it gives to members

alliances level 1. Max warriors +5

alliances level 2. Tower limit + 1

alliances level 3. Armor bonus to members 10%

alliances level 4. Damage bonus to members 10%

alliances level 5. Max unit level + 1

new war mechanic. More detailed wars

now you can see sides of a war, how long war has lasted, how many people died in a war

lightning now have light effect at night

heatray now have light effect at night

hold Shift to spawn multiple units

new window for culture logo and color customization

more colors for cultures

new biome seeds - permafrost. It acts like snow tiles from before, but grows. It's magic biome can't be unfrozen

new trait - light lamp

new trait - lustful

new trait - miracle born. Given to units that spawned by player. Increased fertility rate, and max age

new trait - thorns

new trait - voices in my head

light lamp to crystal golem

light lamp to crystal fairy

light lamp to crystal transport boats

light lamp to crystal trade boats

permafrost seeds

pause/speed change now in every tab

speed x4

speed x0.5 - slow mo

new status effect rage. It makes unit stronger, but in age of chaos adds a chance for units to unleash their inner demons

special disaster for age of despair - snow clouds will turn babies into cold ones

you save the current power to a hotkey by selecting the power and then pressing (ctrl+1), (ctrl+2), ... (ctrl+0)

you can select a saved power by pressing (1), (2), ... (0)

you can clear a saved power by unselecting a power and then pressing (ctrl+1), (ctrl+2), ... (ctrl+0)

hotkey powers will be saved through restarts - so if you restart the game the hotkeys will still be set

hold Control and use scroll wheel to change game speed

hold Alt and use scroll wheel to change current brush and brush size

time icon now has current speed in the corner

button to hide bottom bar UI

view of current status that unit has - in unit inspect window

lightning cloud. It's a bit darker than rain cloud, and have lower chance to be spawned

lightning clouds will spawn in age of tears

snow clouds will spawn in age of nightmares and age of cold

ash clouds will spawn in the age of ash.

blood clouds will spawn in age of chaos

rain clouds will spawn in age of moon in lower amount

magic rain clouds will spawn in an age of wonder. They have a chance to give caffeinated, powerup or shield to units

new status effect: ash fever. Can be given if unit got inside of a ash clouds

new status effect: cough. Can be given if unit got inside of a ash clouds

new status effect: enchanted. Increases some stats for some time

new trait: moonchild

new trait: nightchild

new trait: long-liver. Increases max age by 30

using rain on biome tiles - would biome spread to nearby soil

special months

new trait: mega heartbeat

new trait: bubble defense

animated year bar for the bottom UI

animated age bar for the bottom UI

vegetation(trees, plants) counter to bottom toolbar

in list of cities you will be able to see leader avatar

in list of kingdoms you will be able to see king avatar

in list of clans you will be able to see king avatar

in the unit window - the frame of a unit avatar now would show gold - if the unit is king. Silver if unit if city leader

tooltip for unit now shows health bar

tooltip for unit stats now have dark background

tooltip for unit now shows traits

new item: shotgun. Assimilators spawn with it now

new food source worms. Cities would get it from soil, if there's no biomes. Something to bite at least

new food snow cucumbers. Gathered from permafrost. Can freeze units, or give freeze proof after consumption

new food pine cones. Gathered from pine trees in permafrost. Can freeze units, or give freeze proof, tough, strong, regeneration after consumption

in the favorited window - the frame of a unit avatar now would show gold - if the unit is king. Silver if unit if city leader

in list of cities you can hover over leader/kingdom flag to see more info via tooltip

in list of favorite units you can hover over unit avatar to see more info via tooltip

in list of kingdoms you can hover over leader/kingdom flag to see more info via tooltip

new status: invincible

new plots/plans mechanic. Clan members could have plans to start wars, poison their kings, create alliances, etc. But their plans and plots could also be broken when they die

kingdom names on map now show banner

culture names on map now show their banners

clan names on map will show their banners

alliances names on map will show their banners

in kingdom list window can sort by age

in kingdom list window can sort by warriors

in kingdom list window can sort by population

in kingdom list window can sort by cities

in kingdom list window can sort by kingdom

in favorite list window can sort by age

in favorite list window can sort by kills

in favorite list window can sort by level

in favorite list window can sort by kingdom

in culture list window can sort by age

in culture list window can sort by followers

in culture list window can sort by level

in culture list window can sort by villages

in villages list window can sort by age

in villages list window can sort by population

in villages list window can sort by area

in villages list window can sort by army

in villages list window can sort by kingdom

added tooltip for enabled kingdom zone layer

added tooltip for enabled city zone layer

added tooltip for enabled village zone layer

added tooltip for enabled alliance zone layer

added tooltip for enabled culture zone layer

added tooltip for inspecting units when you zoomed in

added new power toggle - Enable/Disable cursor tooltip for zones when zoomed out in mini map mode

added new power toggle - Enable/Disable cursor tooltip for units when zoomed in

clicking on the statistics element will open the world statistics window

clicking on the time element will open the eras window

tab button tooltips now show hotkeys

pause button tooltip now shows hotkey

hourglass button now shows hotkey

brush buttons now shows hotkey

some cancel buttons now show hotkey

units tooltip shows hotkey for multi spawn

hotkey to select culture zones on (Z)

hotkey to select alliance zones on (X)

hotkey to select kingdom zones on (C)

hotkey to select village zones on (V)

hotkey to select clan zones on (B)

hotkey to quickly start following unit near cursor (F)

hotkey to quickly start following unit from inspect window (F)

hotkey to switch between demolish and life eraser (Delete / Backspace)

can hide UI with ( H ) hotkey now

a new window where you can edit the advanced parameters of random world generation templates

a new settings window with more options

a new setting to enable/disable wind on trees and wobbly buildings

a new setting to enable/disable night lights

a new setting to enable/disable age particles

a new setting to enable/disable normal clouds

a new setting to control volume of sounds and music

a new setting to change size of windows

a new setting to enable/disable map transition effects

a new setting to change size of tooltips

a new setting to change size of map names

templates - random shapes - change the amount of random land added on top of the initial generation

templates - cubicle sizes - change the size of the room in the cubicle (only) template

templates - noise level - change the scale of the main initial world generation. The bigger the value, the smaller the land masses

templates - noise - details - a second pass of generation that refines the edges of tiles

templates - noise - bonus - a third pass of generation that refines the edges of tiles

templates - random biomes - whether or not the newly generated world will have biomes

templates - mountain edges - add mountains to the edges of the world

templates - add vegetation - spawn trees and plants

templates - add resources - spawn stones, metals, etc

templates - add center lake - draw a lake in the center of world

templates - add center landmass - draw a land in the center of world

templates - add round edges for the whole world. Would smooth edges of your world to make it in circle shape

templates - add square edges for the whole world. Would smooth edges of your world to make it in square shape

templates - add ring effect - would add a smooth transition near high/low tiles and coastlines

hold shift in world templates to increase/decrease step by 5

pressing stats in power bar - would open world info window

pressing time element in power bar - would open world ages window

when unit gets new status effect - he would highlight white

a few more darker color sets for kingdoms(alliances and clans as well)

fire sprites for tiles that are on fire when zoomed in

new loyalty bonus, given if city was just got conquered

new loyalty bonus. Given to all cities if kingdom had just conquered a new city

new loyalty check, based if leader/king in the same clan

new loyalty bonus, based if city is part supreme kingdom in the world

new loyalty bonus, based if city is part of second best kingdom in the world

new loyalty bonus, based on how long king has ruled the kingdom

new sound engine. It's still in the transitional phase and some sounds/music are still missing. Would be in the future update!

new disaster - ice ones from dreams

new disaster - sudden tired snowman

new disaster - garden surprise

new disaster - dragon from far lands

new disaster - ash bandits

new disaster - alien invasion

new disaster - biomass monstrosity

new disaster - moon horrors

new disaster - heatwave. Happens in age of sun

smooth animation, when unit changes in size(by powerup for example)

unique burned/broken graphics(100+) for all tree variations!

you can close the tutorial bear now by pressing (ESC)

new trait - whirlwind

new secret achievement

New language: Belarusian

New welcome screen

5 types of fire elementals. They do burn

number near save slot

new achievement

##Changes:

new lightning look

new boulder look

fire logic and render on mini map. Now it has smooth fade out pixel animation

burning status changed from 60 sec to 30 sec

balanced some weapons/unit damage, and added damage spread range

when zooming in from a mini map and you have borders enabled. The layer will switch to show only border colors. Not inside of .

volcano now is animated

golden brain now is animated

corrupted brain now is animated

acid geyser now is animated

water geyser now is animated

volcano now has nice spawn animation

acid geyser now has nice spawn animation

water geyser now has nice spawn animation

golden brain now has nice spawn animation

corrupted brain now has nice spawn animation

new mine graphics with idle animation

orcs won't attack golden brains anymore

golden brain now has new icon

corrupted brain now has new icon

some previous effects now lit at night

when you turn off acid geyser - now it has special animation

when you turn off water geyser - now it has special animation

when city is captured, captured zones effect would be shown as spreading, instead of random

when a city is captured in a war that has multiple allies on the same side. City would be given to a main side of a war, if they are sharing borders

spite power now works differently. When you use it on a specific kingdom, that kingdom will start a hateful total war against every other kingdom, which won't stop until only this kingdom is left in the world or you would stop it by using friendship on the kingdom

new look for demons

new look for cold ones

new look for bandits

new look for some mini map icons

new look for ufo's beam

dragons can be now affected by some status effects

boats can be now affected by some status effects

ufos can be now affected by some status effects

friendship power. One drop of friendship now removes kingdom from random war

when king dies, the heir to the kingdom will be an oldest member of his clan of his kingdom

when leader dies, the heir to the city will be an oldest member of his clan of his kingdom

some traits/statuses increase max age of units(note: when unit reaches max age doesn't mean he dies right away. But he have a chance to die from old age. Chance increases the older he gets)

city window now shows loyalty

culture list element now showing age

culture window now has age icon

culture window now showing foundation date

kingdom window now showing foundation date

kingdom window now has age icon

kingdom zones moved to text box

city window now has age icon

city window now showing foundation date

city zones moved to text box

city names capital icon layout changed

all tooltips with stats have background

kingdom tooltip would show motto

in kingdom menu you can see king avatar, and if you hover over it - see king's stats

in kingdom menu you can see culture banner, and if you hover over culture stats

in kingdom menu you can hover over capital button, and see it's stats

in kingdom menu now a kingdom list button moved to the right side

in city menu locate button moved to the right side

in city menu added city list button to the right side

in city menu you can now see kingdom banner, and if you hover over it - see kingdom stats

in city menu you can now see city leader avatar, and if you hover over it, see his stats

in city menu you can now see city culture, and if you hover over it - see it's stats

in inspect menu you can now see city kingdom banner, and if you hover over it - see kingdom stats

in inspect menu you can now see city clan's banner, and if you hover over it - see clan stats

in inspect menu you can now see city culture, and if you hover over it - see it's stats

in inspect menu you can hover over home city button, and see it's stats

in inspect menu favorites button moved to the right side

in inspect menu follow button moved to the right side

in culture menu added "all cultures" button to the right side

in village window now shows buildings representing village tech level and race

windows have window titles in the left corner now

improvements to kingdom tooltip layout

improvements to unit tooltip layout

health in unit tooltip now shows color level

improvements to layout of ui elements in list windows

cursor highlight when drawing a bit stronger

when map names and cultures layer are on - it would show culture icon next to names

meteorite will now fall from different directions when used

chance to die from old age after reaching max age changed from 15% to 13.13%

changed how loyalty is calculated

changed how opinion is calculated

trait super health max age + 100

trait energized max age + 7

trait plague max age -30

trait blessed max age +10

trait cursed max age -10

trait skin burns max age -5

trait tough max age +4

trait strong max age +3

trait weak max age -6

trait regeneration max age 12

trait lucky max age +7

trait unlucky max age -13

trait immune max age +10

trait agile max age +3

status cough max age -15

status ash fever max age -45

poisoned damage changed from 1hp to 1% of current health or 1hp ( whichever is higher )

increased chance of some traits to be inherited

tile creep decay is faster by 10x+

somme traits now have fertility rate

somme status effect now have fertility rate

age now affects the unit's fertility rate(unless the unit is immortal). The closer units to their max expectation age, the less chances for them to have kids

added chances to some unique/fun non-birth traits to be inherited, that can be added via trait editor/rain

traits in trait editor now separated by categories

how babies in civs are born. Added timeout for same unit being a parent

one game month now takes 7 seconds, instead of 3 on 1x time

when units are babies they would grow at a faster rate now. Every year they could increase their biological age by a few years

unit window trait bar - made bigger

wheat won't grow at cold and dark ages

favorite food line won't show anymore in unit's window, since it duplication of same info in the hunger bar

speed icons have different colors now

normal clouds won't spawn in age of sun

rain clouds will spawn in age of tears

rain, lava, lightning, acid clouds can only be huge now

rain, lava, lightning, acid clouds are now slower than normal ones

snow drops from snow cloud can freeze units

orcs now have nightchild trait by default

elves now have moonchild trait by default

fairies now have moonchild trait by default

fires in era of tears will be extinguished fast by itself around the map

frozen status effect 7 -> 15 sec

range weapons at night will have 50% less range attack radius

short sighted trait "range weapons" attack range 0 -> 3

eagle eyed trait "range weapons" attack range 0 -> -3

super pumpkins now have trait thorns

changed ranges of range items

sight of units is now 2 chunks, instead of 1

favorite unit list will show age of units

in favorite unit you can click on whole element to open inspector

if king is chosen from non capital city, he will move to the capital

enchanted biomes won't give a blessed trait anymore. Instead it has a chance to give enchanted status effects. A bit stronger, but not forever

rain/lightning cloud is not a disaster anymore

tornado disaster now can only happen in age of tears, ash, chaos, wonders, moon

meteorite disaster won't happen now in age of hope and sun

earthquake disaster won't happen now in age of hope and sun

hellspawn disaster only can happen in age of chaos

mad thoughts disaster won't happen in age of hope and wonders

greg only in despair

disasters chances changed and now fully depends on a world age

tornado would spawn only in ages of tears and ash

dragons have reduced knockback when hit

meteorite won't spawn in age of hope anymore

earthquakes won't spawn in age of hope anymore

hellspawn only can spawn in age of chaos

wild mage won't spawn in age of hope anymore

mad thoughts won't happen in age of hope and wonders anymore

greg can only spawn at age of nightmares

some kingdom colors adjustments

some culture colors adjustments

some save format change. Kingdoms/Cultures could mess it's age counter

tweaks for opinion mod, based on kingdom age

wolves now friends with orcs

hyenas now friends with orcs

UFO armor 0 -> 30

UFO health 500 -> 1500

gray goo damage to units 50 -> 200

some tweaks to grass growth logic

item speed modificators lowered

assimilators now have bubble defense trait

some improvements to dragon AI logic

worms now can dive under tiles, not damaging them

Moved printers to new AI system

Moved dragons to new AI system

Moved ants to new AI system

Moved worms to new AI system

Moved UFOs to new AI system

assimilators now have bubble defense trait

boats would now sink after a while if their kingdom is no more - and they don't have a dock to return to

healing era interval 1 -> 2

regeneration 1 -> 3

kingdom list window now shows kingdom ages

kingdom list window now shows max cities

ice would break right away when unit is stepping on it

ships won't die in ice anymore, but would break it when move thought it

bowling balls now has shadows

map icon for leader crown is changed

boulders now sink in lava

tornadoes throw less water particles now, but still a lot

dragons can be favorited now. Star still won't render, but you will see dragon in favorites UI

ufos can be favorited now. Star still won't render, but you will see UFO in favorites UI

order of templates in new world window is changed

loyalty bonus for new city is increased

loyalty bonus for new kingdom is increased

loyalty bonus for city being nearby capital changed from 15 to 20

loyalty difference for cultures changed from 10 to 15

units that taken by magnet not fully "frozen" anymore

drops spawned from volcano and geysers a bit lower

improved lava spreading logic, to make it more even

lava would stay longer before turning into rock

lava smoke effect is back

cities won't try to build new buildings when fight is going on in that city borders

many statuses will reset the timer when reapplied - e.g. if you caffeinate a caffeinated unit, the status will stay longer

when earthquake happens, it will remove burned tiles

EXPERIMENT(!) villages won't lose zones when some buildings are destroyed. Can be changed in debug options for now

changed building animation logic, now little scale animations are synced with flow of time speed

unit selection effect is improved

antimatter bomb effect is improved

pressing on the power bar's yellow left/right buttons will scroll the power bar to the left/right

crab bombs don't harm crabs any more

steam rich presence now localized

peaceful trait will be removed, when unit turns into zombie, mush, etc

increased amount of lines logged in the console

save tooltip will show world's last save date in local culture format

zooming in/out buildings/trees animation updated

adjusted amount of farmers and soldiers in cities

if city doesn't have enough food, it won't have many soldiers

can remove good with sponge now

snowman will die in age of sun

orcs won't attack golden brains anymore

village window now shows amount of babies

village window now shows amount of adults

village window now shows amount of farmers

improved logic of how village assign jobs to citizens

decreased max age for orcs a bit

animation for button for changing map sizes on right click

when there is a rebellion, alliance members will now only join the war against the rebels if they have a good opinion of the member. Previously, they would always join regardless of opinion.

#FIXED:

zombie trait could be given by parents to their baby together with immunity for it

heat value on tile wasn't limited, resulting in a lot of lava sometimes

units had walking animation while frozen

boats could get infected or poisoned

pause button between tabs showing wrong icon sometimes

units experience getting duplicated sometimes when firing multiple projectiles

sometimes village storage become empty after reload

crash when trying to save modded map with 100k units

some fixes to debug console

world history logs had wrong red color sometimes

capture effect on mini map was rendered on top of other effects

zooming out sometimes had weird animation

units with powerup had weird slash animation

ufo not getting experience

units have negative health sometime

units couldn't get crippled/eyepatch sometime

baby could get zombie infection trait from parent 1 and immunity from parent 2 at the same time

crash, when you try to inspect unit, but after inspecting him unit gets killed by an arrow a moment later

sometimes fire was burned on water for a few moments

water drop position offset that spawned from water geyser

donut world gen template doesn't look like donut

king/leader/boats icons on mini map a bit jumpy

sometimes boats didn't count as dead within a kingdom. And the dead kingdom could stay alive forever until the world was loaded again

farmers and warriors sometimes keep walking around aimlessly, if their city is destroyed. Not joining some other kingdom's city or trying to create new one

cats attacking plague doctors

snakes attack cats, but cats doesn't fight back

crocodile avatar in unit window is out of bounds

dragon avatar in unit window is out of bounds

ufo avatar in unit window is out of bounds

civs can build on snowy mountains

when you switch speed via game ui, sonic speed button was still shown as active

clouds doesn't spawn drops if zoomed in

soft crash sometimes when rain used on wheat from minimap view

sometimes kingdom considered dead, and turns into "ghost" kingdom

green babies

soft crash if you generate a map, while holding mouse click

game crash when android system don't have enough space for save

printer unit is not visible

baby king/leaders can be given weapons and armor

flying heads cases

zombie dragon shadow was weirdly green

save descriptions didn't allow you to put empty text

gray goo sometimes stuck, if you use freeze ray on it

after changing name/description of saved world - it won't show in window until next opening

snowmen bug that made them actually super powerful

too long kingdom, city and unit names will be shortened in tooltips

highlighted zones had a small offset that was annoying when you look at it if you manage to notice it

kings, leaders, boats, army icons would render big on mini map, when they don't have home city

volcanoes and geysers were being destroyed by lightning if they were placed on an ocean tile

penguin swim speed

drop physics ( e.g. spawned lava by volcanoes ) should be now the same - no matter the game speed

tornado shadows did not change with the tornado size

units will be now smarter about which beach to swim to

killing a dragon while the game was paused, made them hang in the air until the game resumed

dragons sometimes had a weird distorted animation when flipping before an attack

lava colors were not correct based on their heat level

necromancer didn't cast curses correctly

zoom was wonky when you scroll to change zoom, but then moved cursor over UI

units that are ok with lava will swim to lava

some trees stay on tiles without biomes, water

sometimes abandoned buildings roofs had color of living buildings

crab bombs did not shake the world

fairies would fly through lava - killing themselves

flying insects would fly through lava - killing themselves

fairy that spawns in enchanted biome on high tile had energized trait(only the ones, that player spawns supposed to have that)

sometimes console logs would stack and appear unreadable

some soft crash related to status effect

added support for saving huge worlds without running out of memory

mini map was sometimes got dirty

optimizations: for enemy check logic

##Modding: