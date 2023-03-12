 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WorldBox - God Simulator update for 12 March 2023

0.21.0 - MegaBox - Major Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 10750569 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are proud to announce the long-awaited release of MEGABOX!

This patch has been many months in the making and combines multiple systems and 7 updates into one.

It adds:

  • Ages - seasons that last for many years and bring disasters or prosperity to the world. From nightfall to madness, there’s many surprises included
  • Alliances - they improves diplomacy by making civilizations unit together against common foes
  • New Wars - wars now are more detailed. And you will be able to track how long it has been going on, including the death toll, etc
  • Clans - kingdoms can and will be ruled by bloodlines and families.
  • Plans and Plots - addition to diplomacy, for making it more transparent who’s plotting what
  • Music - we added new sound engine. Together with music based on what you’re watching right now and many new sounds!

Overall we have over 550 changes ( and many that we have forgotten )

Enjoy 0.21.0!

PATCHLOG IS BELOW:

#ADDED:

  • new ages system
  • new bloodline Clans system. Kings and leaders can start new bloodlines, called Clans. It will be used in diplomacy and loyalty systems.
    • They also have multiple levels that give small bonuses to clan members. Also, every clan would have their own motto
  • new age/eras system! They have different effects. Some of them give bonuses to loyalty, opinions and other stats. Others hurt them.
  • age of dark. The long night could last 200-300 years
  • age of hope. The default era
  • age of sun.
  • age of tears.
  • age of moon.
  • age of chaos.
  • age of wonders. Era of magic, what could happen?
  • age of ice. The long winter where everything freezes
  • age of ash. The era where life is fading slowly
  • age of despair. Cold, dark and full of danger
  • different ages give bonuses to specific biome growths
  • new music/sounds engine with new procedural music system. Music depends on what is currently on screen. It's not yet finished, and some sounds are still missing
  • tons of new sounds for animals
  • sounds for powers
  • sounds for drops
  • sounds for fights
  • sounds in general. Idk, it's a lot
  • at night cursor will exude lights
  • new mechanic - plots. Now before starting wars or rebellions - clan members need to start plots for this action...(finish)
  • new power: spawn ash cloud
  • new power: spawn magic cloud
  • new power: spawn rage cloud
  • new power: show clan zones
  • new power: show clan list
  • new power: show alliance list
  • new power: show alliance zones
  • new power: show war zones
  • new power: show plots
  • new power: show plots icons
  • new power: whisper of war
  • alliances
  • alliance levels. The longer alliance exists, the more bonuses it gives to members
  • alliances level 1. Max warriors +5
  • alliances level 2. Tower limit + 1
  • alliances level 3. Armor bonus to members 10%
  • alliances level 4. Damage bonus to members 10%
  • alliances level 5. Max unit level + 1
  • new war mechanic. More detailed wars
  • now you can see sides of a war, how long war has lasted, how many people died in a war
  • lightning now have light effect at night
  • heatray now have light effect at night
  • hold Shift to spawn multiple units
  • new window for culture logo and color customization
  • more colors for cultures
  • new biome seeds - permafrost. It acts like snow tiles from before, but grows. It's magic biome can't be unfrozen
  • new trait - light lamp
  • new trait - lustful
  • new trait - miracle born. Given to units that spawned by player. Increased fertility rate, and max age
  • new trait - thorns
  • new trait - voices in my head
  • light lamp to crystal golem
  • light lamp to crystal fairy
  • light lamp to crystal transport boats
  • light lamp to crystal trade boats
  • permafrost seeds
  • pause/speed change now in every tab
  • speed x4
  • speed x0.5 - slow mo
  • new status effect rage. It makes unit stronger, but in age of chaos adds a chance for units to unleash their inner demons
  • special disaster for age of despair - snow clouds will turn babies into cold ones
  • you save the current power to a hotkey by selecting the power and then pressing (ctrl+1), (ctrl+2), ... (ctrl+0)
  • you can select a saved power by pressing (1), (2), ... (0)
  • you can clear a saved power by unselecting a power and then pressing (ctrl+1), (ctrl+2), ... (ctrl+0)
  • hotkey powers will be saved through restarts - so if you restart the game the hotkeys will still be set
  • hold Control and use scroll wheel to change game speed
  • hold Alt and use scroll wheel to change current brush and brush size
  • time icon now has current speed in the corner
  • button to hide bottom bar UI
  • view of current status that unit has - in unit inspect window
  • lightning cloud. It's a bit darker than rain cloud, and have lower chance to be spawned
  • lightning clouds will spawn in age of tears
  • snow clouds will spawn in age of nightmares and age of cold
  • ash clouds will spawn in the age of ash.
  • blood clouds will spawn in age of chaos
  • rain clouds will spawn in age of moon in lower amount
  • magic rain clouds will spawn in an age of wonder. They have a chance to give caffeinated, powerup or shield to units
  • new status effect: ash fever. Can be given if unit got inside of a ash clouds
  • new status effect: cough. Can be given if unit got inside of a ash clouds
  • new status effect: enchanted. Increases some stats for some time
  • new trait: moonchild
  • new trait: nightchild
  • new trait: long-liver. Increases max age by 30
  • using rain on biome tiles - would biome spread to nearby soil
  • special months
  • new trait: mega heartbeat
  • new trait: bubble defense
  • animated year bar for the bottom UI
  • animated age bar for the bottom UI
  • vegetation(trees, plants) counter to bottom toolbar
  • in list of cities you will be able to see leader avatar
  • in list of kingdoms you will be able to see king avatar
  • in list of clans you will be able to see king avatar
  • in the unit window - the frame of a unit avatar now would show gold - if the unit is king. Silver if unit if city leader
  • tooltip for unit now shows health bar
  • tooltip for unit stats now have dark background
  • tooltip for unit now shows traits
  • new item: shotgun. Assimilators spawn with it now
  • new food source worms. Cities would get it from soil, if there's no biomes. Something to bite at least
  • new food snow cucumbers. Gathered from permafrost. Can freeze units, or give freeze proof after consumption
  • new food pine cones. Gathered from pine trees in permafrost. Can freeze units, or give freeze proof, tough, strong, regeneration after consumption
  • in the favorited window - the frame of a unit avatar now would show gold - if the unit is king. Silver if unit if city leader
  • in list of cities you can hover over leader/kingdom flag to see more info via tooltip
  • in list of favorite units you can hover over unit avatar to see more info via tooltip
  • in list of kingdoms you can hover over leader/kingdom flag to see more info via tooltip
  • new status: invincible
  • new plots/plans mechanic. Clan members could have plans to start wars, poison their kings, create alliances, etc. But their plans and plots could also be broken when they die
  • kingdom names on map now show banner
  • culture names on map now show their banners
  • clan names on map will show their banners
  • alliances names on map will show their banners
  • in kingdom list window can sort by age
  • in kingdom list window can sort by warriors
  • in kingdom list window can sort by population
  • in kingdom list window can sort by cities
  • in kingdom list window can sort by kingdom
  • in favorite list window can sort by age
  • in favorite list window can sort by kills
  • in favorite list window can sort by level
  • in favorite list window can sort by kingdom
  • in culture list window can sort by age
  • in culture list window can sort by followers
  • in culture list window can sort by level
  • in culture list window can sort by villages
  • in villages list window can sort by age
  • in villages list window can sort by population
  • in villages list window can sort by area
  • in villages list window can sort by army
  • in villages list window can sort by kingdom
  • added tooltip for enabled kingdom zone layer
  • added tooltip for enabled city zone layer
  • added tooltip for enabled village zone layer
  • added tooltip for enabled alliance zone layer
  • added tooltip for enabled culture zone layer
  • added tooltip for inspecting units when you zoomed in
  • added new power toggle - Enable/Disable cursor tooltip for zones when zoomed out in mini map mode
  • added new power toggle - Enable/Disable cursor tooltip for units when zoomed in
  • clicking on the statistics element will open the world statistics window
  • clicking on the time element will open the eras window
  • tab button tooltips now show hotkeys
  • pause button tooltip now shows hotkey
  • hourglass button now shows hotkey
  • brush buttons now shows hotkey
  • some cancel buttons now show hotkey
  • units tooltip shows hotkey for multi spawn
  • hotkey to select culture zones on (Z)
  • hotkey to select alliance zones on (X)
  • hotkey to select kingdom zones on (C)
  • hotkey to select village zones on (V)
  • hotkey to select clan zones on (B)
  • hotkey to quickly start following unit near cursor (F)
  • hotkey to quickly start following unit from inspect window (F)
  • hotkey to switch between demolish and life eraser (Delete / Backspace)
  • can hide UI with ( H ) hotkey now
  • a new window where you can edit the advanced parameters of random world generation templates
  • a new settings window with more options
  • a new setting to enable/disable wind on trees and wobbly buildings
  • a new setting to enable/disable night lights
  • a new setting to enable/disable age particles
  • a new setting to enable/disable normal clouds
  • a new setting to control volume of sounds and music
  • a new setting to change size of windows
  • a new setting to enable/disable map transition effects
  • a new setting to change size of tooltips
  • a new setting to change size of map names
  • templates - random shapes - change the amount of random land added on top of the initial generation
  • templates - cubicle sizes - change the size of the room in the cubicle (only) template
  • templates - noise level - change the scale of the main initial world generation. The bigger the value, the smaller the land masses
  • templates - noise - details - a second pass of generation that refines the edges of tiles
  • templates - noise - bonus - a third pass of generation that refines the edges of tiles
  • templates - random biomes - whether or not the newly generated world will have biomes
  • templates - mountain edges - add mountains to the edges of the world
  • templates - add vegetation - spawn trees and plants
  • templates - add resources - spawn stones, metals, etc
  • templates - add center lake - draw a lake in the center of world
  • templates - add center landmass - draw a land in the center of world
  • templates - add round edges for the whole world. Would smooth edges of your world to make it in circle shape
  • templates - add square edges for the whole world. Would smooth edges of your world to make it in square shape
  • templates - add ring effect - would add a smooth transition near high/low tiles and coastlines
  • hold shift in world templates to increase/decrease step by 5
  • pressing stats in power bar - would open world info window
  • pressing time element in power bar - would open world ages window
  • when unit gets new status effect - he would highlight white
  • a few more darker color sets for kingdoms(alliances and clans as well)
  • fire sprites for tiles that are on fire when zoomed in
  • new loyalty bonus, given if city was just got conquered
  • new loyalty bonus. Given to all cities if kingdom had just conquered a new city
  • new loyalty check, based if leader/king in the same clan
  • new loyalty bonus, based if city is part supreme kingdom in the world
  • new loyalty bonus, based if city is part of second best kingdom in the world
  • new loyalty bonus, based on how long king has ruled the kingdom
  • new sound engine. It's still in the transitional phase and some sounds/music are still missing. Would be in the future update!
  • new disaster - ice ones from dreams
  • new disaster - sudden tired snowman
  • new disaster - garden surprise
  • new disaster - dragon from far lands
  • new disaster - ash bandits
  • new disaster - alien invasion
  • new disaster - biomass monstrosity
  • new disaster - moon horrors
  • new disaster - heatwave. Happens in age of sun
  • smooth animation, when unit changes in size(by powerup for example)
  • unique burned/broken graphics(100+) for all tree variations!
  • you can close the tutorial bear now by pressing (ESC)
  • new trait - whirlwind
  • new secret achievement
  • New language: Belarusian
  • New welcome screen
  • 5 types of fire elementals. They do burn
  • number near save slot
  • new achievement

##Changes:

  • new lightning look
  • new boulder look
  • fire logic and render on mini map. Now it has smooth fade out pixel animation
  • burning status changed from 60 sec to 30 sec
  • balanced some weapons/unit damage, and added damage spread range
  • when zooming in from a mini map and you have borders enabled. The layer will switch to show only border colors. Not inside of .
  • volcano now is animated
  • golden brain now is animated
  • corrupted brain now is animated
  • acid geyser now is animated
  • water geyser now is animated
  • volcano now has nice spawn animation
  • acid geyser now has nice spawn animation
  • water geyser now has nice spawn animation
  • golden brain now has nice spawn animation
  • corrupted brain now has nice spawn animation
  • new mine graphics with idle animation
  • orcs won't attack golden brains anymore
  • golden brain now has new icon
  • corrupted brain now has new icon
  • some previous effects now lit at night
  • when you turn off acid geyser - now it has special animation
  • when you turn off water geyser - now it has special animation
  • when city is captured, captured zones effect would be shown as spreading, instead of random
  • when a city is captured in a war that has multiple allies on the same side. City would be given to a main side of a war, if they are sharing borders
  • spite power now works differently. When you use it on a specific kingdom, that kingdom will start a hateful total war against every other kingdom, which won't stop until only this kingdom is left in the world or you would stop it by using friendship on the kingdom
  • new look for demons
  • new look for cold ones
  • new look for bandits
  • new look for some mini map icons
  • new look for ufo's beam
  • dragons can be now affected by some status effects
  • boats can be now affected by some status effects
  • ufos can be now affected by some status effects
  • friendship power. One drop of friendship now removes kingdom from random war
  • when king dies, the heir to the kingdom will be an oldest member of his clan of his kingdom
  • when leader dies, the heir to the city will be an oldest member of his clan of his kingdom
  • some traits/statuses increase max age of units(note: when unit reaches max age doesn't mean he dies right away. But he have a chance to die from old age. Chance increases the older he gets)
  • city window now shows loyalty
  • culture list element now showing age
  • culture window now has age icon
  • culture window now showing foundation date
  • kingdom window now showing foundation date
  • kingdom window now has age icon
  • kingdom zones moved to text box
  • city window now has age icon
  • city window now showing foundation date
  • city zones moved to text box
  • city names capital icon layout changed
  • all tooltips with stats have background
  • kingdom tooltip would show motto
  • in kingdom menu you can see king avatar, and if you hover over it - see king's stats
  • in kingdom menu you can see culture banner, and if you hover over culture stats
  • in kingdom menu you can hover over capital button, and see it's stats
  • in kingdom menu now a kingdom list button moved to the right side
  • in city menu locate button moved to the right side
  • in city menu added city list button to the right side
  • in city menu you can now see kingdom banner, and if you hover over it - see kingdom stats
  • in city menu you can now see city leader avatar, and if you hover over it, see his stats
  • in city menu you can now see city culture, and if you hover over it - see it's stats
  • in inspect menu you can now see city kingdom banner, and if you hover over it - see kingdom stats
  • in inspect menu you can now see city clan's banner, and if you hover over it - see clan stats
  • in inspect menu you can now see city culture, and if you hover over it - see it's stats
  • in inspect menu you can hover over home city button, and see it's stats
  • in inspect menu favorites button moved to the right side
  • in inspect menu follow button moved to the right side
  • in culture menu added "all cultures" button to the right side
  • in village window now shows buildings representing village tech level and race
  • windows have window titles in the left corner now
  • improvements to kingdom tooltip layout
  • improvements to unit tooltip layout
  • health in unit tooltip now shows color level
  • improvements to layout of ui elements in list windows
  • cursor highlight when drawing a bit stronger
  • when map names and cultures layer are on - it would show culture icon next to names
  • meteorite will now fall from different directions when used
  • chance to die from old age after reaching max age changed from 15% to 13.13%
  • changed how loyalty is calculated
  • changed how opinion is calculated
  • trait super health max age + 100
  • trait energized max age + 7
  • trait plague max age -30
  • trait blessed max age +10
  • trait cursed max age -10
  • trait skin burns max age -5
  • trait tough max age +4
  • trait strong max age +3
  • trait weak max age -6
  • trait regeneration max age 12
  • trait lucky max age +7
  • trait unlucky max age -13
  • trait immune max age +10
  • trait agile max age +3
  • status cough max age -15
  • status ash fever max age -45
  • poisoned damage changed from 1hp to 1% of current health or 1hp ( whichever is higher )
  • increased chance of some traits to be inherited
  • tile creep decay is faster by 10x+
  • somme traits now have fertility rate
  • somme status effect now have fertility rate
  • age now affects the unit's fertility rate(unless the unit is immortal). The closer units to their max expectation age, the less chances for them to have kids
  • added chances to some unique/fun non-birth traits to be inherited, that can be added via trait editor/rain
  • traits in trait editor now separated by categories
  • how babies in civs are born. Added timeout for same unit being a parent
  • one game month now takes 7 seconds, instead of 3 on 1x time
  • when units are babies they would grow at a faster rate now. Every year they could increase their biological age by a few years
  • unit window trait bar - made bigger
  • wheat won't grow at cold and dark ages
  • favorite food line won't show anymore in unit's window, since it duplication of same info in the hunger bar
  • speed icons have different colors now
  • normal clouds won't spawn in age of sun
  • rain clouds will spawn in age of tears
  • rain, lava, lightning, acid clouds can only be huge now
  • rain, lava, lightning, acid clouds are now slower than normal ones
  • snow drops from snow cloud can freeze units
  • orcs now have nightchild trait by default
  • elves now have moonchild trait by default
  • fairies now have moonchild trait by default
  • fires in era of tears will be extinguished fast by itself around the map
  • frozen status effect 7 -> 15 sec
  • range weapons at night will have 50% less range attack radius
  • short sighted trait "range weapons" attack range 0 -> 3
  • eagle eyed trait "range weapons" attack range 0 -> -3
  • super pumpkins now have trait thorns
  • changed ranges of range items
  • sight of units is now 2 chunks, instead of 1
  • favorite unit list will show age of units
  • in favorite unit you can click on whole element to open inspector
  • if king is chosen from non capital city, he will move to the capital
  • enchanted biomes won't give a blessed trait anymore. Instead it has a chance to give enchanted status effects. A bit stronger, but not forever
  • rain/lightning cloud is not a disaster anymore
  • tornado disaster now can only happen in age of tears, ash, chaos, wonders, moon
  • meteorite disaster won't happen now in age of hope and sun
  • earthquake disaster won't happen now in age of hope and sun
  • hellspawn disaster only can happen in age of chaos
  • mad thoughts disaster won't happen in age of hope and wonders
  • greg only in despair
  • disasters chances changed and now fully depends on a world age
  • tornado would spawn only in ages of tears and ash
  • dragons have reduced knockback when hit
  • meteorite won't spawn in age of hope anymore
  • earthquakes won't spawn in age of hope anymore
  • hellspawn only can spawn in age of chaos
  • wild mage won't spawn in age of hope anymore
  • mad thoughts won't happen in age of hope and wonders anymore
  • greg can only spawn at age of nightmares
  • some kingdom colors adjustments
  • some culture colors adjustments
  • some save format change. Kingdoms/Cultures could mess it's age counter
  • tweaks for opinion mod, based on kingdom age
  • wolves now friends with orcs
  • hyenas now friends with orcs
  • UFO armor 0 -> 30
  • UFO health 500 -> 1500
  • gray goo damage to units 50 -> 200
  • some tweaks to grass growth logic
  • item speed modificators lowered
  • assimilators now have bubble defense trait
  • some improvements to dragon AI logic
  • worms now can dive under tiles, not damaging them
  • Moved printers to new AI system
  • Moved dragons to new AI system
  • Moved ants to new AI system
  • Moved worms to new AI system
  • Moved UFOs to new AI system
  • assimilators now have bubble defense trait
  • boats would now sink after a while if their kingdom is no more - and they don't have a dock to return to
  • healing era interval 1 -> 2
  • regeneration 1 -> 3
  • kingdom list window now shows kingdom ages
  • kingdom list window now shows max cities
  • ice would break right away when unit is stepping on it
  • ships won't die in ice anymore, but would break it when move thought it
  • bowling balls now has shadows
  • map icon for leader crown is changed
  • boulders now sink in lava
  • tornadoes throw less water particles now, but still a lot
  • dragons can be favorited now. Star still won't render, but you will see dragon in favorites UI
  • ufos can be favorited now. Star still won't render, but you will see UFO in favorites UI
  • order of templates in new world window is changed
  • loyalty bonus for new city is increased
  • loyalty bonus for new kingdom is increased
  • loyalty bonus for city being nearby capital changed from 15 to 20
  • loyalty difference for cultures changed from 10 to 15
  • units that taken by magnet not fully "frozen" anymore
  • drops spawned from volcano and geysers a bit lower
  • improved lava spreading logic, to make it more even
  • lava would stay longer before turning into rock
  • lava smoke effect is back
  • cities won't try to build new buildings when fight is going on in that city borders
  • many statuses will reset the timer when reapplied - e.g. if you caffeinate a caffeinated unit, the status will stay longer
  • when earthquake happens, it will remove burned tiles
  • EXPERIMENT(!) villages won't lose zones when some buildings are destroyed. Can be changed in debug options for now
  • changed building animation logic, now little scale animations are synced with flow of time speed
  • unit selection effect is improved
  • antimatter bomb effect is improved
  • pressing on the power bar's yellow left/right buttons will scroll the power bar to the left/right
  • crab bombs don't harm crabs any more
  • steam rich presence now localized
  • peaceful trait will be removed, when unit turns into zombie, mush, etc
  • increased amount of lines logged in the console
  • save tooltip will show world's last save date in local culture format
  • zooming in/out buildings/trees animation updated
  • adjusted amount of farmers and soldiers in cities
  • if city doesn't have enough food, it won't have many soldiers
  • can remove good with sponge now
  • snowman will die in age of sun
  • orcs won't attack golden brains anymore
  • village window now shows amount of babies
  • village window now shows amount of adults
  • village window now shows amount of farmers
  • improved logic of how village assign jobs to citizens
  • decreased max age for orcs a bit
  • animation for button for changing map sizes on right click
  • when there is a rebellion, alliance members will now only join the war against the rebels if they have a good opinion of the member. Previously, they would always join regardless of opinion.

#FIXED:

  • zombie trait could be given by parents to their baby together with immunity for it
  • heat value on tile wasn't limited, resulting in a lot of lava sometimes
  • units had walking animation while frozen
  • boats could get infected or poisoned
  • pause button between tabs showing wrong icon sometimes
  • units experience getting duplicated sometimes when firing multiple projectiles
  • sometimes village storage become empty after reload
  • crash when trying to save modded map with 100k units
  • some fixes to debug console
  • world history logs had wrong red color sometimes
  • capture effect on mini map was rendered on top of other effects
  • zooming out sometimes had weird animation
  • units with powerup had weird slash animation
  • ufo not getting experience
  • units have negative health sometime
  • units couldn't get crippled/eyepatch sometime
  • baby could get zombie infection trait from parent 1 and immunity from parent 2 at the same time
  • crash, when you try to inspect unit, but after inspecting him unit gets killed by an arrow a moment later
  • sometimes fire was burned on water for a few moments
  • water drop position offset that spawned from water geyser
  • donut world gen template doesn't look like donut
  • king/leader/boats icons on mini map a bit jumpy
  • sometimes boats didn't count as dead within a kingdom. And the dead kingdom could stay alive forever until the world was loaded again
  • farmers and warriors sometimes keep walking around aimlessly, if their city is destroyed. Not joining some other kingdom's city or trying to create new one
  • cats attacking plague doctors
  • snakes attack cats, but cats doesn't fight back
  • crocodile avatar in unit window is out of bounds
  • dragon avatar in unit window is out of bounds
  • ufo avatar in unit window is out of bounds
  • civs can build on snowy mountains
  • when you switch speed via game ui, sonic speed button was still shown as active
  • clouds doesn't spawn drops if zoomed in
  • soft crash sometimes when rain used on wheat from minimap view
  • sometimes kingdom considered dead, and turns into "ghost" kingdom
  • green babies
  • soft crash if you generate a map, while holding mouse click
  • game crash when android system don't have enough space for save
  • printer unit is not visible
  • baby king/leaders can be given weapons and armor
  • flying heads cases
  • zombie dragon shadow was weirdly green
  • save descriptions didn't allow you to put empty text
  • gray goo sometimes stuck, if you use freeze ray on it
  • after changing name/description of saved world - it won't show in window until next opening
  • snowmen bug that made them actually super powerful
  • too long kingdom, city and unit names will be shortened in tooltips
  • highlighted zones had a small offset that was annoying when you look at it if you manage to notice it
  • kings, leaders, boats, army icons would render big on mini map, when they don't have home city
  • volcanoes and geysers were being destroyed by lightning if they were placed on an ocean tile
  • penguin swim speed
  • drop physics ( e.g. spawned lava by volcanoes ) should be now the same - no matter the game speed
  • tornado shadows did not change with the tornado size
  • units will be now smarter about which beach to swim to
  • killing a dragon while the game was paused, made them hang in the air until the game resumed
  • dragons sometimes had a weird distorted animation when flipping before an attack
  • lava colors were not correct based on their heat level
  • necromancer didn't cast curses correctly
  • zoom was wonky when you scroll to change zoom, but then moved cursor over UI
  • units that are ok with lava will swim to lava
  • some trees stay on tiles without biomes, water
  • sometimes abandoned buildings roofs had color of living buildings
  • crab bombs did not shake the world
  • fairies would fly through lava - killing themselves
  • flying insects would fly through lava - killing themselves
  • fairy that spawns in enchanted biome on high tile had energized trait(only the ones, that player spawns supposed to have that)
  • sometimes console logs would stack and appear unreadable
  • some soft crash related to status effect
  • added support for saving huge worlds without running out of memory
  • mini map was sometimes got dirty
  • optimizations: for enemy check logic

##Modding:

  • A lot of changes to modding. There's not enough space to post all full patch log. Please check on main website/discord.

Changed files in this update

WB Windows Depot 1206561
  • Loading history…
WB Linux Depot 1206562
  • Loading history…
WB macOS Depot 1206563
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link