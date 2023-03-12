Update, Version 20230312

English

############Content##############

[The Grand Library]A small part of the Floor of Philosophy is now accessible with corrupted books spawning as enemies on this floor.

[The Grand Library]Added a new document "Le Mythe de Sisyphe" on the Floor of Philosophy

[Faith]New Tenet: Sisyphus is Happy

[Effect]"Focus" now also provides a +15 critical rate.

[Special Attribution]Added a new special attribution that changes MP after each battle.

############System###############

Added $game_party.onBattleEnd function to manage all the after-battle clean-ups.

简体中文

############Content##############

【大图书馆】哲学层开放了一小部分，其中有被魔化的书籍出现。

【大图书馆】在哲学层加入了文档“西西佛斯神话”

【信仰】新信条：西西佛斯是快乐的

【状态】专注状态现在会额外提供+15的暴击率。

【特殊属性】加入了一个新的特殊属性会在每次战斗后改变MP的数值。

############System###############

加入了函数$game_party.onBattleEnd统一管理战斗结束后的队伍数据清理工作。