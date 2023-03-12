 Skip to content

Idle Baker Boss update for 12 March 2023

2.9925 - more bug correction

Share · View all patches · Build 10750479 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With the previous noted issues with the save system, some players ended up with lvl 0 or negative values for coins, pizza party, coffee or punch clock. This should be corrected with safeguards which ensure no negative values when loading in this build.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2087001
