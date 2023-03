Share · View all patches · Build 10750454 · Last edited 12 March 2023 – 13:32:05 UTC by Wendy

In this patch we have improved and fixed the following:

Weapons can now be added to the action bar for quick swap

Infinite stock of picks/fishing rods at Clwyd merchant

Increased Energy regen per Stamina to 1% per point

Increased the talent chance to activate the Furor from 2% to 10%

Fixed a bug where spam-collecting rabbits/chickens would result in collecting many of them

Thank you for your feedback and patience!