Update 0.9.3.2b

New Features:

New Improved Skill Damage Scaling System

Skill damage previously was scaled by utilising the trigger possibilities. This lead to a lot of confusion among players as we have observed reading all your feedback, so this system was redesigned to be much clearer and to provide a better and more rewarding player experience.

So lets get into some of the math on how the skill damage on the old system was calculated.

If you got Clash of Steel with a 50% proc chance it would scale the damage like this:

1 skill stack = base damage & 50% proc chance

2 skill stacks= base damage & 100% proc chance

3 skill stacks= base damage & 150% proc chance which still defaults to 100% proc chance

4 skill stacks= + 100% & 200% proc chance

So when stacking skills with a proc chance the additional damage was only applied if you had exceeded the 200% proc chance like on the other skills with 100% proc chance as well.

This system lead to quite some confusion as some invested skill points did not give a benefit right away only on further skill stack investments. Therefore this system was redesigned.

The new skill damage scaling system now always scales the skill damage according to the overloaded skill proc chance. So here is the same example with Clash of Steel with the new damage scaling system:

1 skill stack = base damage & 50% proc chance

2 skill stacks= base damage & 100% proc chance

3 skill stacks= + 50% & 150% proc chance which still defaults to 100% proc chance

4 skill stacks= + 100% & 200% proc chance which still defaults to 100% proc chance

So this new system never makes investing in skill stacks unbeneficial. To make this system much clearer we also introduced improved skill tooltips.

Improved Skill Tooltips

Skill Tooltips now display the trigger possibility below the damage of the skill.

Skill Tooltips now differentiate between a skill you have already skilled and a skill that has not been skilled. This means that when you hover over a skill that you have not skilled yet but you already have some skill stacks of this skill, it will show what possibility and damage this skill will have when a new skill stack is added. If you already have activated the skill node it will then display what damage the skill does.

Improvements

This stashed light fragments dialog has been renamed to make clear that this are the not collected but stashed fragments that will be converted to elite enemy spawns.