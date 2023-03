Hello, I hope you're having a good day.

Today, after a total of 20-25 hours of experimentation and research, I finally added zoom in and zoom out to the game. As easy as it looks, it was very difficult for me to make it. I hope it was able to meet your expectations. If you want to support me and spoil me a bit, please feel free to write a review. Thank you <3

[Numpad +] : Zoom In

[Numpad -] : Zoom Out

[ALT + ENTER] : Fullscreen Selection