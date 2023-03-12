 Skip to content

Fishing Paradiso update for 12 March 2023

Reduced the memory usage

Build 10750358

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good news! We've improved the build so that it consumes less memory when it is running. We hope it'd reduce the crashes for the players.

Changed files in this update

