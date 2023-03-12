 Skip to content

Hellscreen update for 12 March 2023

Hot fix 005 - Keybindings and Frame rate

Build 10750310

-Keybinding should be working now
-Frame rate cap should also be working
-Fixed turbine door trap not opening
-fixed title screen to not be black

