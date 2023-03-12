 Skip to content

The Farmer Was Replaced update for 12 March 2023

Full Automation

Share · View all patches · Build 10750276 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • added auto unlocks

  • added reset function

  • added golden piggy items

  • replaced get_inventory() with a simple num_items(itemtype) function that gets unlocked with senses

  • allowed expression line splitting

  • docs improvements

  • fixed pasting CRLF text into a function

  • fixed passing None into list methods

  • increased carret width slightly to hopefully prevent it from disappearing

  • maybe fixed some vSync problems

Changed files in this update

