-
added auto unlocks
-
added reset function
-
added golden piggy items
-
replaced get_inventory() with a simple num_items(itemtype) function that gets unlocked with senses
-
allowed expression line splitting
-
docs improvements
-
fixed pasting CRLF text into a function
-
fixed passing None into list methods
-
increased carret width slightly to hopefully prevent it from disappearing
-
maybe fixed some vSync problems
The Farmer Was Replaced update for 12 March 2023
Full Automation
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update