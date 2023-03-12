 Skip to content

Jabroni Brawl: Episode 3 update for 12 March 2023

Patch 153

Patch 153

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes of Steam update #153, released on March 12th, 2023:

Maps

  • Re-added Minigames to the default Team Mission's map pool
Epicenter
  • Added control points markers
  • Added a round timer set to 3 minutes
Ravelin
  • Added capture zones markers
Rock
  • Added capture zones markers

Weapons

  • Implemented _jb_wep_bouncynadetimer convar to let server operators control for how long loose Bouncy grenades can bounce (changing this convar won't affect already thrown grenades)

Player Models

  • Fixed HL1 Pitworm's footsteps not playing

User Interface

  • Fixed missing CTF related center screen messages
  • Fixed hidden capture points still had visible world markers
  • Tweaked input focus groups for the text chat and the end map voting screen
  • Updated the scoreboard to display the total amount of players' skulls in Head Hunt game mode
  • Fixed help, find, and other convar lookup commands truncating the description of convars
  • Fixed the server creation menu always setting _jb_botdifficulty convar value to NaN
  • Updated localization files

Miscellaneous

  • Updated the launcher on Windows to request the best graphics device available
  • Fixed client crash on attempt to take a screenshot in TGA format (ie: using the screenshot command)
  • Updated certain music soundtracks to loop
  • Tweaked surrounding boxes recalculation for entities to properly scale with their models (fixes crouched players being immune to headshots under certain angles)
  • Fixed the 'Absorb Next Fall' condition not applying to wall slams
  • Fixed certain third person animations not playing sometimes
  • Updated _jb_trigger_captureflag to perform team filtering only through its linked control point when set, falling back to the old behavior otherwise
  • Replaced _teamplay_flagevent event with _teamplay_flagpickup, _teamplay_flagdrop, _teamplay_flagreturn, and _teamplay_flagcapture

SDK tools

  • Made certain game specific configurations in Hammer cutstomizable again
  • Fixed missing 'Load Last Good Save' popup dialog on Hammer startup after a crash
  • Fixed Hammer sometimes unable to render textures in dialog windows
  • Holding space in Hammer's 3D view will now speed boost the camera movement
  • Renamed _postprocesscontroller to _env_postprocesscontroller (the old name will remain functional)
  • Added SetVignetteEnabled input to the _env_postprocesscontroller entity
  • Added various fields and inputs missing from the _env_tonemapcontroller entity's FGD entry
  • Added SetColorCorrectionController and SetPostProcessController inputs to the player entities

