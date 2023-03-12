Patch 0.592 - Zero Division Open Alpha

Hello, operators!

We're pleased to release Patch 0.592, which contains the second batch of changes in response to player feedback, along with a small new feature - Perfect Victories!

This patch aims to address an intermittent issue which causes the game to soft-lock - we think we've identified the root of the problem, but if you do encounter freezes in this version, please let us know via the Feedback button or by posting in the Steam Community Hub.

Thank you for testing, and we hope to see you in Zerzura!

Robot Cat

Patch Notes - 0.592

New Feature - Perfect Victory

Veteran operators will know that whilst encounters with enemies may seem daunting at first, clever use of your resources can often lead to flawless victories. In Patch 0.592, defeating a combat encounter without taking unblocked damage will result in a Perfect Victory, with a slightly different end screen and increased Gleam rewards!

Stability

In previous versions, the game would occasionally soft-lock during combat, and the changes in the last patch exacerbated this issue. This Patch 0.592 overhauls some of the architecture which may lead to these soft-locks, which we hope will fix this issue.

UI/UX

In response to feedback, a large portrait has been added to the smaller portraits on the lower left of the UI which indicates the current active operator.

The Failsafe panel now shows cards in your decks as well as those in your collection.

An indicator has been added to the Vault panel button to show when you have unopened Data Shards.

The tooltip when hovering over your currencies in the hub has been increased in size.

FX have been added when Jinn's Autocannon passive ability triggers and when the Retaliate effect triggers to make it clear that these effects are working.

Balance

The Protection effect now stacks, and so can absorb multiple damage sources (but all stacks are still removed at start of round).

Bug Fixes