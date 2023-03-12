 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crawl Tactics update for 12 March 2023

v1.5.9

Share · View all patches · Build 10750234 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fix/ Ranged overwatched ally attacks bone pillars.
Balancing/ Cooling time of Bone prison is increased from 1 to 2.
Balancing/ Now bone prison can be castable only on units.
Balancing/ cooling time of Bone pillar is increased from 1 to 2.
Balancing/ Now some of bosses have restriction resist.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1290751
  • Loading history…
Depot 1290752
  • Loading history…
Depot 1290753
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link