Bug fix/ Ranged overwatched ally attacks bone pillars.
Balancing/ Cooling time of Bone prison is increased from 1 to 2.
Balancing/ Now bone prison can be castable only on units.
Balancing/ cooling time of Bone pillar is increased from 1 to 2.
Balancing/ Now some of bosses have restriction resist.
Crawl Tactics update for 12 March 2023
v1.5.9
