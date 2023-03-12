 Skip to content

Swords and Sandals Immortals update for 12 March 2023

V 1.0.1.H - Fixing resting gladiators in multiplayer mode + anticheat stuff.

Share · View all patches · Build 10750215 · Last edited by Wendy

Just a small patch tonight guys, Sunday night so had a little time to sit down and start working through all the new bug reports. Tomorrow's going to be a big one, V1.0.2. For now though, just a few things , the main one is fixing the bot resting issue in multiplayer. Also some anti-cheat stuff:

So, if you fight someone now with impossible stats, they will no longer be victorious. Instead, they will yield to you, be labelled a traitor and removed from the game. Such is the punishment for breaking the code of the gladiator.

Cheers, Oli

Patch Notes V 1.0.1.H (March 12)

--- MULTIPLAYER CHANGES ---
• Extra checks against nefarious would-be cheaters in battle. They shall not prevail!
• Fixed a bug where enemy bots in multiplayer could use potions and switch weapons.

--- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---
• Flame Hands is now Arcane Grasp . This was done to reduce the confusion over whether it was an elemental spell ( it wasn't ). It no longer does fire damage but has increased physical damage.

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---
• Fixed a new bug where bots resting would stall the game for a while and create a loss condition.
• You now gain a small amount of XP even when you lose a battle in single player mode ( as long as the enemy gladiator is within your level range).

