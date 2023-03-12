Build 490: Patch Notes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Game Tip:

After the last German player dies the best player on the team will respawn to make a 'last stand'. If any objective is captured during their 'last stand' the Attackers win.



SUMMARY OF CHANGES:

Added: Shader caching warning to address known issue for first time players

Fixed: Scaling of “objective nearby” HUD element

Fixed: Scaling of “prompt” HUD element

Fixed: Cursor remaining on screen after opening game menu

Fixed: Floating barn on Merville Battery

KNOWN ISSUES

Cursor sometimes get stuck on screen. ALT+ENTER can fix this issue for some users.

Cursor and icons can "ghost" over the screen after playing for some time. We are actively investigating this bug. Please let us know if it happens with as much detail as possible

