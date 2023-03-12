 Skip to content

Vanguard: Normandy 1944 update for 12 March 2023

Build 490: Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Game Tip:

After the last German player dies the best player on the team will respawn to make a 'last stand'. If any objective is captured during their 'last stand' the Attackers win.

SUMMARY OF CHANGES:
  • Added: Shader caching warning to address known issue for first time players
  • Fixed: Scaling of “objective nearby” HUD element
  • Fixed: Scaling of “prompt” HUD element
  • Fixed: Cursor remaining on screen after opening game menu
  • Fixed: Floating barn on Merville Battery
KNOWN ISSUES
  • Cursor sometimes get stuck on screen. ALT+ENTER can fix this issue for some users.
  • Cursor and icons can "ghost" over the screen after playing for some time. We are actively investigating this bug. Please let us know if it happens with as much detail as possible

You can give us feedback by commenting on the discussion thread or in the feedback thread in our growing discord community at discord.gg/vanguardww2

