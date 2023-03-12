UPDATE 1.3.1 - BROK Prologue now has the accessibility features!

Share · View all patches · Build 10750123 · Last edited 12 March 2023 – 11:06:12 UTC by Wendy

I have updated the BROK Prologue to the latest code version, which in addition to many bug fixes, contains the accessibility features introduced this week!

For more info, check this announcement:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/949480/eventcomments/3787002916503286407?snr=1_5_9_

Fully narrated via quality text-to-speech and audiodescriptions (characters, locations and scenes.)

Puzzles adapted for blindness.

All puzzles and fights can be skipped.

Adapted tutorials.

Buttons to repeat the last voice speech and instructions.

Positional audio for fights.

No online connectivity required (after the download).

No specific device required: play with keyboard or a controller.

Additional options: larger fonts and increased contrast (backgrounds and enemies.)

To enter the accessibility menu, press SPACE (or Y on a Xbox controller) on the title screen, then follow the audio instructions.

For best audio prompts, choose your type of controller in the options.

IMPORTANT: Accessibility speeches are only available in English.