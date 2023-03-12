 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BROK the InvestiGator - Prologue update for 12 March 2023

UPDATE 1.3.1 - BROK Prologue now has the accessibility features!

Share · View all patches · Build 10750123 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have updated the BROK Prologue to the latest code version, which in addition to many bug fixes, contains the accessibility features introduced this week!

For more info, check this announcement:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/949480/eventcomments/3787002916503286407?snr=1_5_9_

  • Fully narrated via quality text-to-speech and audiodescriptions (characters, locations and scenes.)

  • Puzzles adapted for blindness.

  • All puzzles and fights can be skipped.

  • Adapted tutorials.

  • Buttons to repeat the last voice speech and instructions.

  • Positional audio for fights.

  • No online connectivity required (after the download).

  • No specific device required: play with keyboard or a controller.

  • Additional options: larger fonts and increased contrast (backgrounds and enemies.)

  • To enter the accessibility menu, press SPACE (or Y on a Xbox controller) on the title screen, then follow the audio instructions.

  • For best audio prompts, choose your type of controller in the options.

IMPORTANT: Accessibility speeches are only available in English.

Changed files in this update

BROK demo Windows Depot 1318791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link