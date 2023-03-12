UPDATE 1.3.1 - BROK Prologue now has the accessibility features!

I have updated the BROK Prologue to the latest code version, which in addition to many bug fixes, contains the accessibility features introduced this week!
For more info, check this announcement:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/949480/eventcomments/3787002916503286407?snr=1_5_9_
-
Fully narrated via quality text-to-speech and audiodescriptions (characters, locations and scenes.)
-
Puzzles adapted for blindness.
-
All puzzles and fights can be skipped.
-
Adapted tutorials.
-
Buttons to repeat the last voice speech and instructions.
-
Positional audio for fights.
-
No online connectivity required (after the download).
-
No specific device required: play with keyboard or a controller.
-
Additional options: larger fonts and increased contrast (backgrounds and enemies.)
-
To enter the accessibility menu, press SPACE (or Y on a Xbox controller) on the title screen, then follow the audio instructions.
-
For best audio prompts, choose your type of controller in the options.
IMPORTANT: Accessibility speeches are only available in English.
