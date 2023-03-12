Share · View all patches · Build 10749995 · Last edited 12 March 2023 – 11:09:29 UTC by Wendy

We are excited to announce the release of Version 2.6.7!

Implemented a deterministic approach to the camera system on all level locations, resulting in a 50% faster switching between cameras on low-end computers and improved overall performance on all levels.

This means that only 1/6 of the level is loaded per camera, reducing the system requirements and improving overall performance.

Improved vegetation visuals on the Forest level to provide a more immersive experience.

Optimized the Forest level, addressing possible crashes on low-end PCs.

Implemented a fix for controller layout in Story mode on Windows systems, ensuring smooth gameplay.

Improved controller recognition in Story mode by adding a notification if the game recognizes the controller.

Improved monster's audio in Story mode, making it more immersive and engaging.

We hope these changes enhance your gaming experience and make it even more enjoyable