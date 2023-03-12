Tips and Fixes

Toxic gas indicator is now added(in addition to other indicators such as post process efects), now players can be more aware of they are in poisonus area(nope Zs don't hit from that far but toxic gas applies damage eventhough there is no enemy in sight), equipping gas mask will sure be helpful.

Options, armory & beginning info translations to Turkish Language is now improved also some bugs are fixed with regard to translations (yet still some job to do).

TPS aim delta degree is now greater than 90, which means no matter how close the enemy is to you, you can still land your bullets almost directly to the point you are aiming (if any obstacle exists between your view and aimed location - as a result of using Third Person View -of course- your projectile will still hit the obstacle).

Pay Attention to your surroundings and use environment wisely once you face the enemy, watch your six no matter how hasty you play(eventhough personally I advice agressive gameplay -guess you've figured it out already- stay alert!) there may always be something lurking behind your back.

Feel free to send feedbacks, your views matter-

Have fun apocalypse survivors, Xheres welcomes you all.