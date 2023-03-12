 Skip to content

Ugmania update for 12 March 2023

Ugmania 0.8 Hotfix 2

Share · View all patches · Build 10749954 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed ship upgrades
  • Fixed some items in the ruins being super rare
  • Added the room that I had but forgot to add to the ruins
  • Gave the THC an arena
  • Changed ship controls so that they look cooler and can be upgraded with a HPSD to integrate the scanner into the controls
  • Changed the ship landing button to F
  • Fixed Helioluminant Staff being a basketball
  • Fixed the Antler Staff hitting twice
  • Fixed the Antler Staff having 0 reforge cost
  • Made Wrench craftable
  • Inflated some trades
  • Fixed Maid Suit crafting
  • Fixed Ancient Aurum Helmet having the Winged Helm speed buffs
  • Made Bhopping a thing
  • Fixed sacred acorns being horrible
  • Fixed the glitch where underwater state would persist between loads
  • Added confirmation to making a save file cheated, and to exiting to the menu
  • Made Wyrm not spawn on top of Project Obex's drops
  • Made F1 toggle the UI
  • Fixed homing projectiles not going to the right place
  • Fixed some lore, and made more obtainable
  • Fixed getting stuck by picking up a toilet while sitting on it
  • Fixed a bunch of things not dropping the right amount of bottles
  • Fixed inventory slot full state not updating
  • Fixed shield cooldown
  • Fixed having more than one ruin per world
  • Gave Wyrm Iframes so that AOE weapons aren't as cheesy
  • Probably more that I forgot

