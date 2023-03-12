Ugmania 0.8 Hotfix 2

- Fixed ship upgrades
- Fixed some items in the ruins being super rare
- Added the room that I had but forgot to add to the ruins
- Gave the THC an arena
- Changed ship controls so that they look cooler and can be upgraded with a HPSD to integrate the scanner into the controls
- Changed the ship landing button to F
- Fixed Helioluminant Staff being a basketball
- Fixed the Antler Staff hitting twice
- Fixed the Antler Staff having 0 reforge cost
- Made Wrench craftable
- Inflated some trades
- Fixed Maid Suit crafting
- Fixed Ancient Aurum Helmet having the Winged Helm speed buffs
- Made Bhopping a thing
- Fixed sacred acorns being horrible
- Fixed the glitch where underwater state would persist between loads
- Added confirmation to making a save file cheated, and to exiting to the menu
- Made Wyrm not spawn on top of Project Obex's drops
- Made F1 toggle the UI
- Fixed homing projectiles not going to the right place
- Fixed some lore, and made more obtainable
- Fixed getting stuck by picking up a toilet while sitting on it
- Fixed a bunch of things not dropping the right amount of bottles
- Fixed inventory slot full state not updating
- Fixed shield cooldown
- Fixed having more than one ruin per world
- Gave Wyrm Iframes so that AOE weapons aren't as cheesy
- Probably more that I forgot
