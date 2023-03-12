1.优化了npc的行为逻辑，他们现在更容易与他们的目标相遇。
2.修复了修炼完成后再次进入地图会卡顿的bug。
3.修复了打开地图界面会卡顿的bug。
4.修复了部分对话文本错误。
5.修复了部分情景会卡死的bug。
6.修复了在地图上会莫名其妙显示伤害数字的bug。
7.修复了在可进行事件界面中会推荐玩家攻击比玩家强太多的npc的bug。
8.修复了在进行帮助事件时无法与对应的npc对话的bug。
三千世界 update for 12 March 2023
2023年3月12日更新记录
