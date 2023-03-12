 Skip to content

Parts Unknown update for 12 March 2023

Online Car mechanics

Build 10749900

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Car controls are smoother and vary between car. Online quick match coming soon for competitive play. We will work on getting the game ready for Playstation and Xbox now that the game server is active.

