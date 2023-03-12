 Skip to content

Boulette Hell update for 12 March 2023

V1.0.3 - Small fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10749887 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Left and Right keys were inverted by default for WASD keyboards. It is now fixed, you may have to change your keys in the menus if you had already launched the game. Sorry about that !

