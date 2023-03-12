The Left and Right keys were inverted by default for WASD keyboards. It is now fixed, you may have to change your keys in the menus if you had already launched the game. Sorry about that !
Boulette Hell update for 12 March 2023
V1.0.3 - Small fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update