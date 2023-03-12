New footjob update

Changelog:

Added a new "footjob during pussy licking" event.

The event has two variations depending on whether you fail or win the mini-game.

Added Zoe's phone. Zoe will receive texts based on your progress, you can read them when she leaves her phone on a counter.

(You need a new game to get the messages)

Added five new mini-events in the post-wedding section.

During the wedding, Zoe will now drop a hint about foot worshipping and feminization if your stats are high enough.

Improved the bed cunnilingus animations (the old ones).