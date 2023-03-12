New footjob update

Changelog:
Added a new "footjob during pussy licking" event.
The event has two variations depending on whether you fail or win the mini-game.
Added Zoe's phone. Zoe will receive texts based on your progress, you can read them when she leaves her phone on a counter.
(You need a new game to get the messages)
Added five new mini-events in the post-wedding section.
During the wedding, Zoe will now drop a hint about foot worshipping and feminization if your stats are high enough.
Improved the bed cunnilingus animations (the old ones).
Correction of a large number of typos and grammatical errors (thanks for all the feedback!)
As usual, this is the first version of this release, so I'll be following the feedback closely and fixing the problems as soon as possible!
Have a good day everyone!
