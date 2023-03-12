Hello, adventurers!

The walls have looked ugly for too long, there's been requests to swap modes, and Boosts and Challenges are unclear. Also, crashes. But no worries! All these things have been fixed! This should reduce the amount of rage you feel when playing the game. Though not by a lot. It's a hard game.

Reviews

First of all, I want to stress how enormously important it is to leave a review. Any review. Even if it's a single word. Once a store page reaches 10 reviews, it gains a permanent visibility boosts, which means more players, more feedback, and a better game. If you own Full Gear, please consider taking 1 minute to do so.

Keyboard Support

I've also gotten several people asking about full keyboard support, and the answer is: I'm working towards it. Using throwables with Tab/Space is a good step, next up will be scrolling through buttons with keyboard only. This could take a while, so please be patient and keep your mouse close for now.

Until then, enjoy a slightly better version of Full Gear.

v1.0.3: The Visibility Patch

Added: the Modernizer, a Utility in the Base that allows you to switch to Modern mode.

There's been several requests to do this - it's the opposite of the Unlock All button.

Simply activate it and press Yes. The decision cannot be undone, as it only appears in Traditional Mode.

Naturally, the mode explaination texts have been adjusted accordingly.

Added: conversations and explainations on how Boosts and Challenges work

Added: you can now switch targets on throwables with Tab.

Works with bombs, guns, setups, and potions.

Targets active enemies, then enemies, then Drones, then traps, then forcefields.

Shoot with space. You can also change tiles with the arrow keys, WASD, etc.

Buffed: now, any Bells Marks nearby enemies for 20 turns.

This ensures that Marks are more common, and grants Bells a proper reason to hang on to.

It did give the Bell of Calling an indirect nerf: Marking radius 20 tiles -> 10 tiles, turns Marked 30 -> 20.

Nerfed: minimum enemy activation distance 8 -> 6

Nerfed: Void Spiders no longer automatically activate

Fixed: crash when Current's Eye would throw things on Traps

Fixed: rare crash when spawning enemies

Fixed: improved lighting a bit

Fixed: some walls being not visible, creating gaps in the surrounding walls

Fixed: with Green Gears, Berries would grant Max Health