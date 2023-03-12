 Skip to content

Panzer War:Definitely Edition (Cry of War) update for 12 March 2023

2023/3/12 Game Update

2023/3/12 Game Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Client update content:
● Increased armor thickness for increased penetration and damage resistance. Modder configuration is required.
● Increased internal module thickness for increased fragmentation resistance. Modder configuration is required.
● Added mini-map to official maps.
● Added automatic braking feature to SUV and other vehicles.
● Fixed track coating display.
● Added restore default function for masks and custom textures.
● Fixed HE aftereffect being absorbed by nearby corpses.

Vehicle content:
● Adjusted M24, M60A2, Firefly, KV-2, Ram, T-26, T-28 by gjc133.
● Modularized ZTZ96 by 7500K's Lamp.
● Adjusted aircraft-related parameters by Xuefeng.
● Adjusted BMP2 by erhddty.

