2023/3/12 Game Update

Client update content:
● Increased armor thickness for increased penetration and damage resistance. Modder configuration is required.
● Increased internal module thickness for increased fragmentation resistance. Modder configuration is required.
● Added mini-map to official maps.
● Added automatic braking feature to SUV and other vehicles.
● Fixed track coating display.
● Added restore default function for masks and custom textures.
● Fixed HE aftereffect being absorbed by nearby corpses.
Vehicle content:
● Adjusted M24, M60A2, Firefly, KV-2, Ram, T-26, T-28 by gjc133.
● Modularized ZTZ96 by 7500K's Lamp.
● Adjusted aircraft-related parameters by Xuefeng.
● Adjusted BMP2 by erhddty.
Changed files in this update