2023/3/12 Game Update

Client update content:

● Increased armor thickness for increased penetration and damage resistance. Modder configuration is required.

● Increased internal module thickness for increased fragmentation resistance. Modder configuration is required.

● Added mini-map to official maps.

● Added automatic braking feature to SUV and other vehicles.

● Fixed track coating display.

● Added restore default function for masks and custom textures.

● Fixed HE aftereffect being absorbed by nearby corpses.

Vehicle content:

● Adjusted M24, M60A2, Firefly, KV-2, Ram, T-26, T-28 by gjc133.

● Modularized ZTZ96 by 7500K's Lamp.

● Adjusted aircraft-related parameters by Xuefeng.

● Adjusted BMP2 by erhddty.