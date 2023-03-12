- Going into settings will no longer send you into an infinite void of despair. It's finally safe to come out and tinker with your options.
- We've squashed the pesky Nightmare bug that was hoarding your achievement, and it's now free for the taking. It's time to put on your party hat and celebrate your well-earned victory over sleepless nights and terror-induced sweats!
Nightly Maintenance update for 12 March 2023
Bug fix | v0.6.1.2
