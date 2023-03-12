 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nightly Maintenance update for 12 March 2023

Bug fix | v0.6.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10749799 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Going into settings will no longer send you into an infinite void of despair. It's finally safe to come out and tinker with your options.
  • We've squashed the pesky Nightmare bug that was hoarding your achievement, and it's now free for the taking. It's time to put on your party hat and celebrate your well-earned victory over sleepless nights and terror-induced sweats!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2053051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link