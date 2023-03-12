Hello, there have been a lot of requests to make Scenario creation easier and one of the most requested features is the ability to edit Terrain in Scenarios. This update makes that possible!

You can also save the edited terrain map as a new custom map file if you want! Also take a look at the rest of the changes below. Look forward to other scenario maker improvements coming in the future!

Additions

Added ability to modify and paint Terrain in Scenario Maker

Added ability to save modified terrain map as a new or edited map

Added ability to change maximum number of nations in an alliance in God Mode

Added Malta & Pantelleria to Europe Map & Scenario

Bugfixes & Improvements

Terrain now shows when editing nation borders

Set Terrain mask as the default mode in Map Editor

Improved God Mode Panel

Adjusted Settings Panel Slightly

Fixed past alliances appearing in statistics

Fixed Jordan in World Map Scenarios

Fixed USA Scenario crossings

Fixed cursor disappearing in Menu (maybe)

Fixed Cyprus geography in Europe Map

Other