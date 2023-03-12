Hello, there have been a lot of requests to make Scenario creation easier and one of the most requested features is the ability to edit Terrain in Scenarios. This update makes that possible!
You can also save the edited terrain map as a new custom map file if you want! Also take a look at the rest of the changes below. Look forward to other scenario maker improvements coming in the future!
Additions
- Added ability to modify and paint Terrain in Scenario Maker
- Added ability to save modified terrain map as a new or edited map
- Added ability to change maximum number of nations in an alliance in God Mode
- Added Malta & Pantelleria to Europe Map & Scenario
Bugfixes & Improvements
- Terrain now shows when editing nation borders
- Set Terrain mask as the default mode in Map Editor
- Improved God Mode Panel
- Adjusted Settings Panel Slightly
- Fixed past alliances appearing in statistics
- Fixed Jordan in World Map Scenarios
- Fixed USA Scenario crossings
- Fixed cursor disappearing in Menu (maybe)
- Fixed Cyprus geography in Europe Map
Other
- Created a BETA branch for v2.0.6 in case this update breaks something and people want to use the previous version
Changed files in this update