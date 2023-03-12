Crime and punishment patch

Explanation:
Guards will ask players caught stealing to return the stolen item and pay a fine.
If the player refuses, village guards will engage in combat with the player, potentially resulting in a hanging if the player is killed.
Each village will handle crimes on their own, and crimes will be forgotten after 5 in-game days or with a new character.
Players will receive a warning if they are detected while attempting to steal.
Player has lower chance of detection during night-time and higher chances of success with gear that has high levels of camouflage.
New feature:
-Implemented stealing mechanic, allowing players to steal items from villages.
-Added more items to villages for players to steal.
-Implemented combat with village guards if the player is caught committing a crime.
-Added special death interactions if the player dies while being hunted for a crime.
-Added 3 new talents related to thievery.
Bugfixes:
-Fixed a bug where loot would disappear in some cases after the player's death.
-Fixed a bug where town NPCs would slide in certain situations.
-Fixed a bug where Veles god's Favor would be triggered in the wrong situations.
Changed files in this update