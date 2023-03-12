Crime and punishment patch

Explanation:

Guards will ask players caught stealing to return the stolen item and pay a fine.

If the player refuses, village guards will engage in combat with the player, potentially resulting in a hanging if the player is killed.

Each village will handle crimes on their own, and crimes will be forgotten after 5 in-game days or with a new character.

Players will receive a warning if they are detected while attempting to steal.

Player has lower chance of detection during night-time and higher chances of success with gear that has high levels of camouflage.

New feature:

-Implemented stealing mechanic, allowing players to steal items from villages.

-Added more items to villages for players to steal.

-Implemented combat with village guards if the player is caught committing a crime.

-Added special death interactions if the player dies while being hunted for a crime.

-Added 3 new talents related to thievery.

Bugfixes:

-Fixed a bug where loot would disappear in some cases after the player's death.

-Fixed a bug where town NPCs would slide in certain situations.

-Fixed a bug where Veles god's Favor would be triggered in the wrong situations.