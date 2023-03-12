- Made nightwing death universal over all ways to die.
- Reformatted control config buttons on options screen.
- Steaky Surfers now drool.
- Made it so creeping plants kill rock launchers.
In My Defense update for 12 March 2023
Patch 1.372
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
In My Defense Content Depot 1522691
- Loading history…
In My Defense Depot First Depot 1522692
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update