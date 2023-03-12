 Skip to content

Mobmania update for 12 March 2023

Version a.2.4.0

Version a.2.4.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's NEW in Version a.2.4.0

Ana Rework

Ana was always meant to fill the role of a "bruiser"; however, her previous kit was a Frankenstein of tank/support/utility. Her new kit features a command dash with minor area of effect damage and overall better synergy.

Beginner Ana Tips:

Ana deals a large amount of damage in a straight line. Her primary weapon Furry Swipes can hit multiple enemies. During boss encounters, try to position as many lesser-mobs between you and bosses to clear out large chunks of enemies while at the same time dealing damage to the boss from a safe distance.

Use Pounce immediately after Furry Swipes triggers Cat Pose to immediately trigger again!

Skins


NEW! Moblin Force Yuka
NEW! Moblin Force Alex
NEW! Moblin Force Wolf
NEW! Moblin Force Jamie
NEW! Moblin Force Zion
NEW! Moblin Force Yifan


NEW! Rogue Ana (a.k.a Banana Ana)

General

  • NEW! The Catalogue now displays character skills.

Bugs/Misc

  • Fixed the description for Trowel referring to cooldown instead of crop growth time.

Special thanks to the Discord community!

