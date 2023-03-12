What's NEW in Version a.2.4.0

Ana Rework

Ana was always meant to fill the role of a "bruiser"; however, her previous kit was a Frankenstein of tank/support/utility. Her new kit features a command dash with minor area of effect damage and overall better synergy.

Beginner Ana Tips:

Ana deals a large amount of damage in a straight line. Her primary weapon Furry Swipes can hit multiple enemies. During boss encounters, try to position as many lesser-mobs between you and bosses to clear out large chunks of enemies while at the same time dealing damage to the boss from a safe distance.

Use Pounce immediately after Furry Swipes triggers Cat Pose to immediately trigger again!

Skins



NEW! Moblin Force Yuka

NEW! Moblin Force Alex

NEW! Moblin Force Wolf

NEW! Moblin Force Jamie

NEW! Moblin Force Zion

NEW! Moblin Force Yifan



NEW! Rogue Ana (a.k.a Banana Ana)

General

NEW! The Catalogue now displays character skills.

Bugs/Misc

Fixed the description for Trowel referring to cooldown instead of crop growth time.

Special thanks to the Discord community!