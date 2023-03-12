Hello, Pathfinders!
We’ve prepared an update 2.1.0x, that fixes a number of issues with the dialogues in The Last Sarkorians DLC, which we didn’t detect before uploading the previous fix. Please accept our apologies for the inconvenience these issues caused for you.
- Under specific circumstances, if it was impossible to start the battle for Gundrun during the Call of Kin quest – fixed. Those who have encountered this issue already, need to speak with Sigvorn and Ysenna in the chieftain's house to start the battle for Gundrun;
- A dialogue with Kerenai during the Call of Stone quest could end abruptly – fixed. Those players, who have encountered this issue already, won't face any difficulties with other quests from The Last Sarkorians DLC;
- The bear spirit didn't give the quest to destroy the altars of the other spirits (Forsaken Altars: The Bear) – fixed;
- It was impossible to attack the spirits of deer and smilodon – fixed. They will become hostile now if you attack them.
