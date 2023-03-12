 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Monster Girl Manager update for 12 March 2023

0.97 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10749576 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

  • Added the cemetery dungeon

Bugs:

  • Discharge will now use all yellow orbs, rather than just 1.
  • Enemy move failure due to charmed will no longer remove avoid. Players can still remove enemy avoid by failing to use an orb spending move on an enemy
  • Beast Claw applies hunted again
  • Updated Hunted Tooltip
  • Impale no longer hits the front slot twice if you kill the target and is no longer considered a multi attack.
  • Camping trip achievement will now trigger if you have less than full hp when you give the trail mix
  • Hypnotize no longer shows damage
  • Vampire Girl's bat swarm skill damage numbers have been fixed
  • Bat cavern event result text updated for vampires
  • Golems are now immune to bleed
  • Rapidly clicking one of the artifact choices will no longer give you multiple artifacts
  • Mousetrap can no longer deal 0 damage
  • Volcano enemies now have hurt sounds
  • Lullaby properly animates the enemy team
  • Fixed the build hive animation
  • Enemy tail lash now has an animation
  • Fixed some multi attacks showing all the status effects over one target
  • Blood drain animation positioning has been adjusted so the particles aren't behind the user
  • Enemies with multiple resistances will now show all of them when hovered
  • Fluff wool now has a normal animation time
  • You can no longer open the info box during boss dialogue
  • Fixed an issue where skills that use multiple orbs were not properly moving down orbs in the orb bar

Balance:

  • Lightning will no longer stun on crit
  • Multi hit attacks will no longer ignore avoid. Note that multi attacks that also hit your teammates will now remove their avoid.
  • Mousetrap base damage has been increased by 3
  • A number of events will no longer revive or restore energy of fainted girls
  • Meditation bowl and healing sword will now apply to event effects
  • Elf Bread can now be used on any ally
  • Bosses will no longer create the select artifact menu, as the run is already over.
  • Mimics have an increased chance to drop better artifacts and more gold

QoL:

  • Updated White Overflow sound so it is faster and has less delay
  • Robot girls will no longer show healing numbers in battle, and instead show armor gains
  • Tier 4 Bosses now have new music

Modding:

  • Dialogue can now go up to 50 boxes.

Changed files in this update

Monster Girl Manager Content Depot 1806701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link