0.97 Patch Notes

New:
- Added the cemetery dungeon
Bugs:
- Discharge will now use all yellow orbs, rather than just 1.
- Enemy move failure due to charmed will no longer remove avoid. Players can still remove enemy avoid by failing to use an orb spending move on an enemy
- Beast Claw applies hunted again
- Updated Hunted Tooltip
- Impale no longer hits the front slot twice if you kill the target and is no longer considered a multi attack.
- Camping trip achievement will now trigger if you have less than full hp when you give the trail mix
- Hypnotize no longer shows damage
- Vampire Girl's bat swarm skill damage numbers have been fixed
- Bat cavern event result text updated for vampires
- Golems are now immune to bleed
- Rapidly clicking one of the artifact choices will no longer give you multiple artifacts
- Mousetrap can no longer deal 0 damage
- Volcano enemies now have hurt sounds
- Lullaby properly animates the enemy team
- Fixed the build hive animation
- Enemy tail lash now has an animation
- Fixed some multi attacks showing all the status effects over one target
- Blood drain animation positioning has been adjusted so the particles aren't behind the user
- Enemies with multiple resistances will now show all of them when hovered
- Fluff wool now has a normal animation time
- You can no longer open the info box during boss dialogue
- Fixed an issue where skills that use multiple orbs were not properly moving down orbs in the orb bar
Balance:
- Lightning will no longer stun on crit
- Multi hit attacks will no longer ignore avoid. Note that multi attacks that also hit your teammates will now remove their avoid.
- Mousetrap base damage has been increased by 3
- A number of events will no longer revive or restore energy of fainted girls
- Meditation bowl and healing sword will now apply to event effects
- Elf Bread can now be used on any ally
- Bosses will no longer create the select artifact menu, as the run is already over.
- Mimics have an increased chance to drop better artifacts and more gold
QoL:
- Updated White Overflow sound so it is faster and has less delay
- Robot girls will no longer show healing numbers in battle, and instead show armor gains
- Tier 4 Bosses now have new music
Modding:
- Dialogue can now go up to 50 boxes.
Changed files in this update