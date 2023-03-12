 Skip to content

CosmoDreamer update for 12 March 2023

"Cosmo Dreamer" Ver. 2.21 update

Thank you for playing Cosmo Dreamer.
We are pleased to announce the Ver. 2.21 update of Cosmo Dreamer.

In this version, we have made the following changes.

・Fixed key prompts during replay playback.

