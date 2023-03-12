 Skip to content

Dog Adventure update for 12 March 2023

3.4 Update Release!

Build 10749518

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New dog: Western Dog can shoot bullets, but don't use it indiscriminately, don't blame me if you get stuck;
  • New levels: 6 adventure levels and 1 arcade level;
  • Dog House: if you kill an enemy, you will have a chance to get a pet dog, and you will get poops if you feed it.

