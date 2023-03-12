- New dog: Western Dog can shoot bullets, but don't use it indiscriminately, don't blame me if you get stuck;
- New levels: 6 adventure levels and 1 arcade level;
- Dog House: if you kill an enemy, you will have a chance to get a pet dog, and you will get poops if you feed it.
Dog Adventure update for 12 March 2023
3.4 Update Release!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
