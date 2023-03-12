 Skip to content

Dinogen Online update for 12 March 2023

Update 1.0.3

Build 10749435

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update v1.0.3 brings a lot of new content to Dinogen Online!

General

  • Dinosaur colors can now be customized
  • New character items (including new Female faces)
  • New Scenario Editor objects
  • New secret backgrounds (requires all achievements)
  • UI updates
  • Added Polish language (thanks to Gulpfish)

Maps

  • Added Laboratory

Weapons

  • Added Perun X16 SR

Dinosaurs

  • Added Pachycephalosaurus (automatically included for Dino Bundle owners)
  • Reduced Dilophosaurus damage
  • Slightly reduced Dilophosaurus and Needlesaurus lunge speed

Survival

  • Added Support Airdrop (automatically included for Survival Bundle owners)
  • Added UH-60 Blackhawk (automatically included for Survival Bundle owners)
  • Friendly Kiowa and Blackhawk helicopters will now depart if all crew members are killed
  • Enemy militia will now deploy automated SAM turrets
  • Enemy Ospreys will now target friendly helicopters
  • Zombie Survival and Chicken Survival are now unlockable

Check the #devlog channel in the Discord for more details!

Changed files in this update

