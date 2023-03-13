 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wavecade update for 13 March 2023

Update notes for Wavecade v1.4.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10749428 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added ability to set a custom username
  • Reduced app size
  • Incoming UI improvement
  • Added ability to select a custom profile image again
  • Next level orb now creates continuous path
  • Scraping along edges of playfield will now not lose speed
  • Particle effect explosion accuracy
  • Armor blocks damage now more accurate
  • Improved multiplayer synchronization
  • Player progression UI now levels up and continues automatically
  • Playfield sizing tweak
  • Many more bug fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 1848581
  • Loading history…
Depot 1848582
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link