- Added ability to set a custom username
- Reduced app size
- Incoming UI improvement
- Added ability to select a custom profile image again
- Next level orb now creates continuous path
- Scraping along edges of playfield will now not lose speed
- Particle effect explosion accuracy
- Armor blocks damage now more accurate
- Improved multiplayer synchronization
- Player progression UI now levels up and continues automatically
- Playfield sizing tweak
- Many more bug fixes and improvements
Wavecade update for 13 March 2023
Update notes for Wavecade v1.4.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
