Version 1.2

Final planned update. This game has gone on for 4 years.

I'd like to thank everyone for playing the game.

The best way you can support an indie dev is by leaving a positive review. Even if that review is just "good thumbs up". The more positive reviews the game gets the more people Steam will show to the game to.

Minor bug fixes and a major performance upgrade. New trees too that are much better looking.

Thank you everyone for everything. Dev vlog in the game.

If you find any bugs in the game report them to the community hub. I'm still supporting this game. So while I might be done with planned updates an unplanned update could happen at any time.