 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Epic City Builder 4 update for 12 March 2023

Version 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10749420 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Final planned update. This game has gone on for 4 years.

I'd like to thank everyone for playing the game.

The best way you can support an indie dev is by leaving a positive review. Even if that review is just "good thumbs up". The more positive reviews the game gets the more people Steam will show to the game to.

Minor bug fixes and a major performance upgrade. New trees too that are much better looking.

Thank you everyone for everything. Dev vlog in the game.

If you find any bugs in the game report them to the community hub. I'm still supporting this game. So while I might be done with planned updates an unplanned update could happen at any time.

Changed files in this update

Epic City Builder 4 Depot Windows 1.1.0G Depot 1503584
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link