Backpack Hero update for 12 March 2023

Pochette Re-design Hotfix 2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes:

  • Recalling all pets now requires energy (as stated)
  • The search in the Item Atlas now opens the Steamdeck keyboard
  • Updated the tutorial so it is more compatible with controllers / Steamdeck
  • Fixed a glitch where enemies lost rage/haste before their action
  • Using the Die at a Pet Burrow will now create new pets
  • If you used a spare die before a regular die, you still get the extra item picks!
  • The reaper is available only for Pochette
  • Fixed an issue when reorganizing pet inventories during combat
  • Fixed a glitch where enemies that spawn when another enemy dies wouldn't always set their intention properly (especially at the start of your turn)
  • You can no longer sell items by mistake through the pet's pouch
  • Items that are moved in combat (such as the revive potions) will not open pouches unless you're in a reorganization event
  • Fixed a glitch where items wouldn't work if dragged and dropped in combat too quickly

