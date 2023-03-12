Pochette Re-design Hotfix 2

Bug Fixes:
- Recalling all pets now requires energy (as stated)
- The search in the Item Atlas now opens the Steamdeck keyboard
- Updated the tutorial so it is more compatible with controllers / Steamdeck
- Fixed a glitch where enemies lost rage/haste before their action
- Using the Die at a Pet Burrow will now create new pets
- If you used a spare die before a regular die, you still get the extra item picks!
- The reaper is available only for Pochette
- Fixed an issue when reorganizing pet inventories during combat
- Fixed a glitch where enemies that spawn when another enemy dies wouldn't always set their intention properly (especially at the start of your turn)
- You can no longer sell items by mistake through the pet's pouch
- Items that are moved in combat (such as the revive potions) will not open pouches unless you're in a reorganization event
- Fixed a glitch where items wouldn't work if dragged and dropped in combat too quickly
Changed depots in privatebranch branch