 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Floor44 update for 12 March 2023

1.4.41

Share · View all patches · Build 10749235 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved some user interface
  • Players can only unlock the last ability after they have defeated the building manager
  • Added help on how to use an item in the inventory
  • Players will not need to activate Consume or Feed ability to use a key anymore

Changed files in this update

Depot 1980771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link