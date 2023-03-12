- Improved some user interface
- Players can only unlock the last ability after they have defeated the building manager
- Added help on how to use an item in the inventory
- Players will not need to activate Consume or Feed ability to use a key anymore
Floor44 update for 12 March 2023
1.4.41
