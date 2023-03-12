 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gem Worlds update for 12 March 2023

Gem Worlds v1.2.1 Released: Better Gamepad Support

Share · View all patches · Build 10749210 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gem Worlds v1.2.1 ships today, which a bevvy of gamepad-related improvements and bugfixes. This should significantly improve the player experience if you use a gamepad, or if you play on Deck.

If you're on a gamepad and past the tutorial, you can always start a new game to see the tutorial dialog again. If not, the controls are pretty simple:

  • d-pad to move
  • bottom button (A in XBox controllers) to skip a turn
  • right button (B in XBox controllers) to cancel selection
  • trigger/shoulder buttons to switch between items and skills
  • start to get to options
  • R3 to toggle the UI

The full list of changes include:

  • The ability to pass turns via the gamepad
  • The tutorial level tells you gamepad controls if it detects a gamepad
  • Gamepad buttons can be rebound

The full list of bug-fixes includes:

  • Fix: you can now skip dialog with the gamepad
  • Fix: skill upgrade/navigation breaks with a gamepad
  • Fix: inconsistent navigation of items and skills via gamepad shoulder/trigger buttons
  • Fix: overwriting a save dialog works with gamepad
  • Fix: you can toggle the message console on/off with gamepad or with ~ (keyboard)
  • Fix: space/pass-turn is now rebindable
  • Fix: quitting during tutorial/dialogs no longer shows dialogs in the titlescreen
  • Fix: pausing during skill selection breaks the game

Special thanks to 3akev for his tireless and amazing, high-quality work to get all these fixes and changes pushed out (and in a matter of two days!)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1858761
  • Loading history…
Depot 1858762
  • Loading history…
Depot 1858763
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link