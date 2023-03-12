Gem Worlds v1.2.1 Released: Better Gamepad Support

Gem Worlds v1.2.1 ships today, which a bevvy of gamepad-related improvements and bugfixes. This should significantly improve the player experience if you use a gamepad, or if you play on Deck.

If you're on a gamepad and past the tutorial, you can always start a new game to see the tutorial dialog again. If not, the controls are pretty simple:

d-pad to move

bottom button (A in XBox controllers) to skip a turn

right button (B in XBox controllers) to cancel selection

trigger/shoulder buttons to switch between items and skills

start to get to options

R3 to toggle the UI

The full list of changes include:

The ability to pass turns via the gamepad

The tutorial level tells you gamepad controls if it detects a gamepad

Gamepad buttons can be rebound

The full list of bug-fixes includes:

Fix: you can now skip dialog with the gamepad

Fix: skill upgrade/navigation breaks with a gamepad

Fix: inconsistent navigation of items and skills via gamepad shoulder/trigger buttons

Fix: overwriting a save dialog works with gamepad

Fix: you can toggle the message console on/off with gamepad or with ~ (keyboard)

Fix: space/pass-turn is now rebindable

Fix: quitting during tutorial/dialogs no longer shows dialogs in the titlescreen

Fix: pausing during skill selection breaks the game

Special thanks to 3akev for his tireless and amazing, high-quality work to get all these fixes and changes pushed out (and in a matter of two days!)