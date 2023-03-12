Bug Fixes
- Fixed towns and cities spawning with a second player house.
- Fixed issue with teleport traps, where player would teleport back to previous location.
- Fixed exception when enemies stepping on bear traps.
- Fixed Vile Gremlin fleeing behavior. Vile Gremlins will now flee directly away from the nearest enemy, instead of wandering in the area.
- Fixed Town Guards being classified as named NPCs, instead of the intended name "Town Guard".
- Enchanting - fixed alternate items appearing in disenchant list.
- Enchanting - fixed able to learn the same enchantment more than once.
- Enchanting - fixed known enchantment scrolls not showing the "previously read" green checkmark.
- Enchanting - fixed when you learn an enchantment through disenchanting, it doesn't count as "read" from a scroll of that enchantment.
- Enchanting - fixed "Crystal conservation" passive not considered when checking if player has enough crystals to enchant an item.
- Enchanting - fixed "Crystal conservation" not updating the displayed required crystals.
- Enchanting - fixed inventory enchantments not showing green checkmark to indicate mark as read when the player learns using decanting to learn the enchantment; use anti-aliasing when drawing scaled inventory icons
- Fixed unarmed ability "Defensive Blows" shield not reducing damage as expected.
- Fixed archery ability "Hit Weaving" not applying the status effect.
- Fixed nature abilities "Calming Touch" and "Nature's Grasp" requiring ammo if cast while holding a crossbow.
- Fixed toggle abilities, such as "On Guard" granting XP while travelling in the overworld.
- Fixed shield amount not refreshing when out of combat, despite shields being reduced by 1 each turn.
- Fixed arbalism ability "Targeted Destruction" giving the 3rd proc a turn early after the first.
- Fixed weapon toggle ability exploit where player could activate a toggle ability, switch to an invalid weapon for that toggle, and the toggle would stay active.
- Reading - fixed "Master Scholar" passive allowing player to study the same book twice. Books will now appear a maximum of once in the study list.
- UI - fixed issue with text wrapping, where tooltips, books text, ability descriptions, or other multi-line text would sometimes not wrap correctly to a new line.
- UI - fixed scaling bugs: ability tooltips, item tooltips, dream selection, recipe requirement, and discovered skills tooltip.
- UI - fixed scroll-bar issue, where when categories were collapses or expanded, the scrollbar would jump out of bounds and/or scrollable content would not align correctly.
- UI - fixed tooltip title spacing which would in some cases go out of bounds.
- UI - fixed when talking to an NPC wound icons are still displayed, despite the hotbar being hidden.
- Text log - fixed counter strike damage not showing in log.
- Text log - improve clarity for for strikes, parries, and deflected attacks, combining the text into a single line "Gremlin attacks, you counter dealing 7".
Other Changes
- Updated recipe tooltips to display the output amount of recipes that produce more than 1 of an item, for example the bread recipe tooltip shows "Produces 2x Bread".
- Items marked as favorite are now hidden from trade windows.
- Reading window - books currently being studied are now highlighted orange.
