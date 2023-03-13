Removed the fallback option to reset the game in case of previous crash.

In case of game crash, there was an warning panel giving the option to change the directory where the local datas are saved.

Some users may have accidentaly clicked on that panel, hence resetting their whole progress (which is a pain I know it). It is possible to restore the reset progress by editing a file. Forced game exit may occur if Steam is updating its client by example and a too fast reading of the warning panel would lead to a progress reset. So I prefer to remove the warning panel option.

I also added a link to wishlist our next release, or subscribe to Alien Grey newsletter. Don't worry about the ad panel, you will only see it one time (unless you click on the button).