V 1.0.1.G : Multiplayer stability improvements, bugfixing and balancing

Hey gladiators, snuck in an hour or so this Sunday and was able to do a few little fixes to the game that hopefully improve multiplayer.
Expect a much more sizable balance/bugfix patch tomorrow (Monday) - I hope you're all enjoying the game, the feedback has been overwhelming - appreciated!
Cheers, Oli
V 1.0.1.G (March 12 2023):
--- MULTIPLAYER CHANGES ---
• Removed the Yield Fight skill from multiplayer to stop players abusing it and quitting after 1 turn
• Fixed an exploit used in battle with the Jump Swipe selector
• Player challenges no longer appear if you are already being challenged in the multiplayer lobby
--- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---
• Improved hit chance roll calculations
• Reduced base hitpoints of all gladiators by 20
--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---
• Fixed a bug where Bruce the Useless found a way to hit you (villain!)
Changed files in this update