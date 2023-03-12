V 1.0.1.G : Multiplayer stability improvements, bugfixing and balancing

Hey gladiators, snuck in an hour or so this Sunday and was able to do a few little fixes to the game that hopefully improve multiplayer.

Expect a much more sizable balance/bugfix patch tomorrow (Monday) - I hope you're all enjoying the game, the feedback has been overwhelming - appreciated!

Cheers, Oli

V 1.0.1.G (March 12 2023):

--- MULTIPLAYER CHANGES ---

• Removed the Yield Fight skill from multiplayer to stop players abusing it and quitting after 1 turn

• Fixed an exploit used in battle with the Jump Swipe selector

• Player challenges no longer appear if you are already being challenged in the multiplayer lobby

--- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---

• Improved hit chance roll calculations

• Reduced base hitpoints of all gladiators by 20

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---

• Fixed a bug where Bruce the Useless found a way to hit you (villain!)