 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Swords and Sandals Immortals update for 12 March 2023

V 1.0.1.G : Multiplayer stability improvements, bugfixing and balancing

Share · View all patches · Build 10749173 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey gladiators, snuck in an hour or so this Sunday and was able to do a few little fixes to the game that hopefully improve multiplayer.

Expect a much more sizable balance/bugfix patch tomorrow (Monday) - I hope you're all enjoying the game, the feedback has been overwhelming - appreciated!

Cheers, Oli

V 1.0.1.G (March 12 2023):

--- MULTIPLAYER CHANGES ---
• Removed the Yield Fight skill from multiplayer to stop players abusing it and quitting after 1 turn
• Fixed an exploit used in battle with the Jump Swipe selector
• Player challenges no longer appear if you are already being challenged in the multiplayer lobby

--- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---
• Improved hit chance roll calculations
• Reduced base hitpoints of all gladiators by 20

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---
• Fixed a bug where Bruce the Useless found a way to hit you (villain!)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1707651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link