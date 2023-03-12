Hot fixes #2

Fixed Ayumi transparency issues during certain scenes.

Removed empty/silent voice clips that went unused, but were still selectable in the gallery.

Fixed crediting issues

Proper va for Keiko now properly credited.

Tiny bug fixes and stability fixes, so hopefully ren'py errors will not display anymore.

Fixed issues with arrow keys selecting every other option in the main menu. (Will be included tomorrow.)

All in all, thanks to everyone giving our debut project a try, and I hope you'll continue to give us support in the future!