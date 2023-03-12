 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bleak Faith: Forsaken update for 12 March 2023

Patch Notes: March 12

Share · View all patches · Build 10749056 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

-Controllers movement analogs are no longer as sensitive. Player can move at any degree diagonally now from previous lock to 0, 45 and 90 degrees.
-Removed 180 degree animation turns that caused loss of character control, now making movement more smooth.
-Increased base chance of Illusions from 5% to 7.5% for One-handed Weapons, 15% for Two-handed Weapons, 20% for Greatweapons.
-Removed numbers from perk names causing misunderstanding player is able to pick all 3 upgrades.
-Left handed weapons no longer count as "Offhand" but are now "Mainhand".
-Redone Perk Icons.

Fixes:

-Grammar fixes in tutorial and expanded tutorial to explain extraction of essences from Anomalous Crystals.
-Belt slots no longer refill to a dead character causing you to lose some potions.
-Mini bosses no longer will follow player after players death.
-Removing Homunculus Mirage and respawning at previous Homunculus now properly grant you Homunculus Mirage.
-Illusions will now properly spawn with weapons in their left hand.
-No longer possible to use some inputs while player is dead.
-Removed small trigger in center of Nurgei Arena that caused players to die instantly.

Changed files in this update

Bleak Faith: Forsaken Content Depot 1173221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link