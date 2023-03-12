Patch Notes: March 12

Changes:

-Controllers movement analogs are no longer as sensitive. Player can move at any degree diagonally now from previous lock to 0, 45 and 90 degrees.

-Removed 180 degree animation turns that caused loss of character control, now making movement more smooth.

-Increased base chance of Illusions from 5% to 7.5% for One-handed Weapons, 15% for Two-handed Weapons, 20% for Greatweapons.

-Removed numbers from perk names causing misunderstanding player is able to pick all 3 upgrades.

-Left handed weapons no longer count as "Offhand" but are now "Mainhand".

-Redone Perk Icons.

Fixes:

-Grammar fixes in tutorial and expanded tutorial to explain extraction of essences from Anomalous Crystals.

-Belt slots no longer refill to a dead character causing you to lose some potions.

-Mini bosses no longer will follow player after players death.

-Removing Homunculus Mirage and respawning at previous Homunculus now properly grant you Homunculus Mirage.

-Illusions will now properly spawn with weapons in their left hand.

-No longer possible to use some inputs while player is dead.

-Removed small trigger in center of Nurgei Arena that caused players to die instantly.